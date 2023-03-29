WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Mineral Area softball team stopped a frustrating 0-19 winless drought with big contributions from several returning sophomores.

Cate Davis homered, Brittney Kreitler connected for two doubles and two RBI, and the Cardinals edged new Region 16 opponent MSU-West Plains 5-3 in game one of doubleheader on Tuesday.

Alyssa Brown paced the offense at 3-for-4 with a double and two runs, and Alyssa Spane secured the pitching win after dropping a one-run decision in her previous outing.

Mineral Area increased a 2-1 lead with two runs in the sixth inning, then held on after MSU-West Plains countered with two in the home half.

Macy Houart provided a single with two RBI, Chloe Coppedge doubled and Elly Pattengill singled. Spane scattered four hits and four walks, and struck out four while going the distance.

The Grizzlies avoided being swept at home in game two after rallying for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to capture a 6-4 triumph.

Brown took the loss in relief of starter Mattison Webb, who yielded four runs on four hits and four walks over the first four frames.

Houart headlined a 12-hit performance by finishing 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Mineral Area (1-20, 1-3) jumped ahead 4-3 with two runs in the third.

Chelbi Poucher was 2-for-3, and Davis added a single and double. Coppedge chipped in an RBI double, and Kreitler had a double with two runs scored.

Pattengill drove in a run from the leadoff spot while Jules Johnson and Brown also singled.

Mineral Area hosted SW Illinois for two games on Monday, and narrowly lost 2-1 in the second contest after the Blue Storm initially rolled 10-1.

Katie Kossina went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, and Kiley Ladage collected two hits for SW Illinois in game one.

The visitors tallied four runs in the third and five more in the fifth to conclude the action early. Liz Young pitched a two-hitter with two strikeouts and no walks.

Pattengill belted a solo home run in the third inning, and Johnson singled for the Cardinals. Webb gave up seven earned runs on seven hits through four frames in defeat.

An unearned runs put MAC ahead 1-0 right away in game two, but the Blue Storm pulled even in the third and pushed the decisive run across the plate in the fifth.

Payton Bode, Jaci Elliott and Kossina each finished 2-for-3 to pace SW Illinois. Ladage threw a six-hitter with three strikeouts for the complete-game win.

Davis and Brown countered with two hits each while Houart and Pattengill singled for Mineral Area. Spane yielded two runs, one earned, on nine hits while fanning two.