Mineral Area third baseman Desiree Thomas (7) sets to throw after fielding a bunt during a home softball game earlier this season against Jefferson. She contributed to an 11-hit attack on Saturday as the Lady Cardinals defeated County County (Kan.) for their first win of the season.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

NEOSHO, Mo. – Lexi Adams and Marissa Worth each provided a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded to help the Mineral Area softball team collect its first victory of the season.

RikkiLyn Wright retired eight of her nine batters faced in a relief win, and the Lady Cardinals topped Cloud County (Kan.) 6-5 in a five-inning game at the Crowder Bash on Saturday evening.

Mineral Area (1-9) scored three times in the bottom of the third inning after trailing 5-3, as Abby Sampson, Alyssa Sago and Madison Dugal set the table with singles.

A crucial error extended the frame for Adams, whose go-ahead single capped a 3-for-3 performance at the plate. She singled home Brittany Adams in the first inning to total three RBI overall.

Sampson and Dugal each went 2-for-3 for the Lady Cardinals, who pulled even at 3-3 when Worth drove in two during the third inning.

Sago started in the circle for MAC, but allowed a triple to Mikayla Bletcher ahead of an RBI double by Kennedy Doherty and RBI single from Sarah McCown.

Wright (1-2) stemmed the damage after taking over in the top of the third, and worked around a leadoff hit in the fourth. She picked up one strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings.

Brittany Adams doubled and scored two runs while Sago, Paige Battreal and Desiree Thomas chipped in singles toward the Mineral Area attack.

McCown went 2-for-3 to pace Cloud County. Jacie Marcotte surrendered 11 hits in the pitching loss.

The same teams are scheduled for a doubleheader on Sunday.

Crowder 18, Mineral Area 0

NEOSHO, Mo. – Crowder scored eight runs in the first inning, and blasted three home runs among 21 hits in an 18-0 rout of Mineral Area earlier on Saturday.

Dia Jackson homered and finished with three hits while Payton Wildeman and Baylor Miles also went deep for the Roughriders.

Bailey Buffington struck out seven eight of her first nine batters, and pitched four scoreless innings with no hits allowed for the win.

Alyssa Rennick was charged with 10 earned runs over 2 1/3 frames in defeat. Paige Battreal doubled and Kelly McMahon singled in the fifth for Mineral Area.

