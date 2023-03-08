PARK HILLS – Payton Reasons pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks as Dyersburg State topped Mineral Area 10-0 in game one of a softball doubleheader on Tuesday.

Jade Howard went 3-for-3 with a triple, three stolen bases and two RBI while Kelsey Camp homered for the visiting Eagles off starter Mattison Webb.

Dyersburg State extended a 2-0 lead with three runs in the third and fourth innings.

Chelbi Poucher finished 1-for-1 and Cate Davis singled for Mineral Area. Webb allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and fanned two over five innnigs.

Howard continued a stellar day at the plate during game two, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Dyersburg State prevailed 8-1 after scoring three times in each of the first two frames.

Reagan Thompson homered and singled with four RBI, and Cadey McDaniel pitched a complete game three-hitter with seven strikeouts for the win.

Mineral Area (0-11) tallied a run in the first inning on doubles by Elly Pattengill and Brittney Kreitler. Jules Johnson chipped in a single.

Alyssa Spane yielded eight runs, seven earned, on 10 hits while striking out three in defeat. Alyssa Brown tossed a scoreless top of the seventh.

The Cardinals are scheduled to face the Missouri Baptist junior varsity on Thursday.