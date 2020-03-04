Dyersburg State slugs seven HR against MAC

DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Mineral Area sophomore pitchers endured a rough Tuesday doubleheader as Dyersburg State clubbed seven homers and compiled 40 runs.

The Eagles rolled 26-4 in game one as Payton Friga finished 4-for-4 with a home run, double and seven RBI. They added 11 runs to a previous 11-0 lead in the third inning.

Emily Gilstrap homered while driving in five while Brittany Minor also went deep with four RBI and Currie McIntyre added three hits for Dyersburg State.

Mineral Area scored once in the top of the first inning and three times in the fourth, but mustered just four hits against winning pitcher Kendall Hyatt.

Brandi Huber suffered the loss after working two frames. She was followed to the circle by Sarah Lang, Brittany Adams and Caitlyn Holmes in a rare pitching appearance.

Adams paced the Mineral Area offense by going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Kylee Price and Holmes added singles while Marissa Worth and Allyson Helms drove in one apiece.

Dyersburg State finished off the sweep with a 14-1 outcome in game two, as catcher Gracie Friga went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI.