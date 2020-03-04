Dyersburg State slugs seven HR against MAC

DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Mineral Area sophomore pitchers endured a rough Tuesday doubleheader as Dyersburg State clubbed seven homers and compiled 40 runs.
The Eagles rolled 26-4 in game one as Payton Friga finished 4-for-4 with a home run, double and seven RBI. They added 11 runs to a previous 11-0 lead in the third inning.
Emily Gilstrap homered while driving in five while Brittany Minor also went deep with four RBI and Currie McIntyre added three hits for Dyersburg State.
Mineral Area scored once in the top of the first inning and three times in the fourth, but mustered just four hits against winning pitcher Kendall Hyatt.
Brandi Huber suffered the loss after working two frames. She was followed to the circle by Sarah Lang, Brittany Adams and Caitlyn Holmes in a rare pitching appearance.
You have free articles remaining.
Adams paced the Mineral Area offense by going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Kylee Price and Holmes added singles while Marissa Worth and Allyson Helms drove in one apiece.
Dyersburg State finished off the sweep with a 14-1 outcome in game two, as catcher Gracie Friga went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI.
Seven runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the first inning, and four other players registered multiple hits while McIntyre and Minor also connected deep.
Winning hurler Brooke Lawson threw three hitless innings with six strikeouts. Reliever Hannah Benard yielded the only two Mineral Area hits.
Holmes launched her first collegiate home run in the fourth inning to break the combined shutout bid while extending her team-high hitting streak to nine games.
Madelynn Smith allowed 14 hits and fanned three in a complete-game loss. Adams contributed a single for Mineral Area (2-10) to hit safely in six straight contests.