East Central advances as Cardinals lack clutch hits

STE. GENEVIEVE – Mineral Area pitcher Annie Waites silenced the opposing East Central lineup for a third straight scoreless appearance in three days.

The lefty from Crystal City retired 15 of 17 batters faced without allowing a hit, but was not summoned to the circle in time to rescue the Cardinals on Friday afternoon.

East Central pounced with three runs in the first inning, and Morgan Green worked out of various jams to secure a 4-1 victory in the first round of the Region 16 softball tournament.

Leadoff batter Nicole Truitt finished 2-for-3 with a triple, double and two runs scored while also making a diving catch in center field for the second-seeded Falcons.

East Central (18-16) advanced to face top seed St. Louis later Friday as the three-team tourney changed venues to the artificial turf at Challenger Field.

Mineral Area (11-32) was unable to find clutch hitting throughout the cool and windy contest as light drizzle persisted, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranding 10 on base.

Macy Houart helped pace the Cardinals at 2-for-3 overall with a stolen base. She tripled to right-center and scored their lone run on an infield hit by Cate Davis in the sixth inning.

Green retired Amber Cage on a long foul ball to avoid any further damage, and got around a one-out double by Taylor Henson in the seventh.

The Falcons chased MAC starter Maddie Keller, who won the opener of a doubleheader against ECC on Wednesday, when back-to-back doubles by Taylor Hanger and Truitt made it 4-0 in the bottom of the second.

They could only coax two walks the rest of the way against Waites, who induced a bevy of harmless fly balls that were knocked down by the stiff breeze over the last five innings.

Mineral Area had its share of quality scoring chances, but could not capitalize when Cage and Keller reached safely on errors while leading off the first two frames.

A two-out rally loaded the bases in the third after Chloe Coppedge saw nine pitches from Green and eventually earned a walk. Green responded to strike out Emma Pouvaranukoah on a 2-2 riser.

Mineral Area shortstop Brittney Kreitler reached base three straight times in her hometown, and was 2-for-3 including a sliced two-out double in the fifth.

Coppedge made solid contact on the next offering from Green, who scattered six hits and struck out three, but right fielder Mya Hillermann tracked it down for one of her five defensive putouts.

Waites sat down eight consecutive batters before Green was gifted an eventual walk in the sixth. A previous pop up landed between the first-base line and dugout amid lackluster communication.

Truitt greeted Keller with a triple to right-center, and scored when a ground ball by Aubree Eaton was booted for an error and RBI. Green doubled Eaton home, and Emma Weston singled to make it 3-0 in the first inning.

Both catchers – Coppedge of Mineral Area and Potosi graduate Hannah Jarvis of East Central, showed concentration to reel in foul balls near the backstop.

Another individual exchange between former high school rivals saw Kreitler range into the outfield for a nice catch to deny Eaton, who later drifted back in deep left to corral a drive by Kreitler during the top of the seventh.

Right fielder Amy Holmes made four putouts for the Cardinals. The teams will meet for the sixth and final time in an elimination game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis defeated the Falcons 9-0 to reach the championship round.

