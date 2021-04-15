East Central keeps MAC winless in region play

PARK HILLS – East Central belted five home runs on Thursday, and swept a softball doubleheader against Mineral Area by final margins of 13-0 and 16-3.

Mineral Area produced just four hits in the game one shutout. Mackenzie Robinson doubled while Zoie Hudson, Taylor Henson and Molly Callihan contributed singles.

The Cardinals committed five errors behind three pitchers. Abbie Mendenhall threw the first 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits while striking out two.

The visiting Falcons jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning before adding two five-run rallies.

Mineral Area finished game two with nine hits overall, but suffered four errors behind starter Kylee Price, who walked none but yielded 12 hits while striking out two over five innings.

Henson, Callihan and Price each went 2-for-3 at the plate, and Hudson likewise reached base twice on a single and walk.

Amber Cage ripped an RBI triple and Robinson added an RBI double as the Cardinals (5-33, 0-6) scored their three runs in the fourth inning.

Mineral Area returns to action at St. Louis on Tuesday, opening a stretch of 10 straight road games to punctuate the regular season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0