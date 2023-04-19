PARK HILLS – Taylor Hanger crushed three home runs and made two effective appearances in the pitching circle Tuesday as East Central swept a softball doubleheader from Mineral Area.

Despite being outhit 17-10 in the opener, the Falcons generated a key four-run rally during the seventh inning to edge the Region 16 rival Cardinals 10-8.

Mya Hillerman drilled a two-run homer for a quick 3-0 lead against MAC hurler Mattison Webb, and also doubled while finishing 4-for-4 with four RBI.

Chloe Coppedge brought Mineral Area within 6-5 on a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth that prompted a pitching change from winning starter Stutzman to Hanger.

A strikeout left runners at first and second, and East Central responded when Hanger connected on a two-run shot to restore a 10-5 cushion after Payton Robinson, Nicole Truitt and Hillerman singled.

The Cardinals pushed back as Madison Alaniz and Alyssa Brown singled in front of an error. Coppedge then drew a bases-loaded walk to finish 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Cate Davis punctuated her 3-for-4 effort with a two-run single, but a tapper to the circle ended game one with two runners aboard. MAC left 13 on base overall.

Brown ended 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Chelbi Poucher doubled home Davis in the second inning, and equaled Brittney Kreitler at 2-for-4 offensively.

Elly Pattengill and Jules Johnson each singled twice for the Cardinals. Webb worked into the seventh, and allowed seven runs on 10 hits while striking out three in the loss.

Truitt was 2-for-5, and Lexi Lewis singled with two stolen bases for East Central.

Hanger dominated game two in multiple phases, as the Falcons prevailed 8-4 to beat Mineral Area for the fourth time this season.

The pitcher went the distance on a seven-hitter with five strikeouts, and allowed only one hit until the sixth inning. Her offensive punch included home runs in the second and fourth frames.

East Central (13-17, 6-6) scored three times to snap a 1-1 tie in the third, and eventually established an 8-1 advantage when Hillerman and Hanger hit back-to-back home runs off Alyssa Spane.

Hillerman and Truitt each provided three hits, and Alexa Smalling singled twice for the Falcons. Catcher and Potosi graduate Hannah Jarvis singled, walked twice and scored two runs.

Mineral Area (2-33, 1-5) came back with three tallies in the sixth. Singles by Coppedge and Davis preceded an RBI ground out by Johnson and ensuing RBI hits from Poucher and Alaniz.

Pattengill and Kreitler tried to spark a final rally in the seventh, but Hanger closed her win by inducing a ground ball and called strikeout.

Spane doubled home Poucher in the second inning while batting ninth, and finished with four strikeouts and eight runs allowed on 12 hits as the losing hurler.