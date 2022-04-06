Home runs propel 3 Rivers past MAC

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Karlye Happold, Kyla Puckett and Helena Garcia homered on Tuesday as Three Rivers beat Mineral Area 10-4 in game one of doubleheader softball action.

The Raiders scored five times in the home half of the third inning against right-hander Maddie Keller, highlighted by a go-ahead, three-run shot by Puckett.

Molly Spangler finished 2-for-3 with two RBI on a double and sacrifice fly while Happold and Garcia added two hits each. Three Rivers totaled eight extra-base hits in the opener.

Makenna Moore went the distance in the circle for the win, allowing three four runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks while striking out five.

Mineral Area tallied once in each of the first three frames to steadily build a 3-0 lead, as Amber Cage scored on an error, Macy Houart drove an RBI double and Amy Holmes had an RBI single.

A two-run homer from Happold in the fourth and solo blast by Garcia in the fifth bolstered the Raiders toward a safe 9-3 advantage. Audrey Rahlmann paired back-to-back doubles with Garcia in the third.

Brittney Kreitler belted her team-high fourth home run leading off the sixth, while Taylor Henson, Zoie Hudson and Cate Davis singled for the Cardinals.

Keller yielded 10 runs on nine hits in defeat, and ended her outing with a walk to Kenlee McAuliffe, who then stole two bases. Reliever Alyssa Spane worked around a two-out double and walk in the sixth.

Three Rivers sent 10 batters to the plate and pounced for five runs against pitcher Avery Romans in the first inning before holding off the Cardinals 10-6 in game two.

Halle Benskin finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and lifted a solo run to restore a 7-3 lead in the third inning. The Raiders added three more runs when Raulmann delivered a bases-clearing hit in the fifth.

Garcia had an early two-run double, and Kaitlyn Ragsdale netted two RBI on a single three batters later for Three Rivers (24-4). McAuliffe opened the big first inning with a double.

Alyson Marcum pitched five innings and gave three runs on eight hits while striking out five for the win.

Henson was a perfect 3-for-3 plus a walk to pace Mineral Area (3-23). Cage finished 3-for-4 with an RBI from the leadoff spot, and elevated her batting average to .429 as the team leader.

The Cardinals produced 13 hits overall, and rallied for three runs in the seventh against reliever Makayla Bryant. Spane supplied an RBI single following hits by Cage and Hudson.

Amy Holmes totaled three RBI, and slashed a 10-4 deficit with a two-run, two-out single, but an ensuing ground ball was fielded by Garcia near third base for a game-ending double play.

Hudson went 2-for-4 while Kreitler, Davis and Mackenzie Robinson singled for MAC. Annie Waites lasted five innings in relief of Romans, allowing five runs, two earned, on four hits while walking four.

Mineral Area will travel Thursday to Jefferson before hosting North Arkansas and Frontier this weekend.

