Jefferson cracks six homers to beat MAC

PARK HILLS – Jefferson homered five times to answer a strong first inning by Mineral Area in game one of a softball doubleheader on Wednesday.

Lindsey Brandt compiled five RBI while going deep twice, and North County graduate Kennedy Kohler added a home run and single in a 12-5 victory.

Kiersten Nixon finished 3-for-4 with a homer, and Bailey Shuman connected among two of the 16 hits amassed by the visiting Vikings.

Mineral Area jumped ahead 4-1 in the opening frame against pitcher Haile Farris, who rebounded to allow three earned runs on nine hits while striking out six over six innings.

Jefferson increased a 6-5 lead with three runs in the fifth. Jenna Roth was 2-for-3 with a walk, Sarah Roth singled twice with two RBI, and Danielle Lindsey notched a double and single.

Amber Cage paced the Cardinals by going 2-for-3 with a walk and stolen base. Zoie Hudson followed her in the lineup with a couple of singles.

Central graduate Chloe Coppedge also had a 2-for-3 effort with an RBI double for MAC. Macy Houart ripped a two-run double while Brittney Kreitler and Emma Pouvaranukoah contributed singles.

Annie Waites worked a complete game from the circle in defeat.

Game two remained close until the fifth inning when Jefferson exploded for eight runs against Maddie Keller to secure an abbreviated 11-1 triumph.

Kiersten Nixon pitched a three-hitter and struck out eight while also going 3-for-3 at the plate as the Vikings punctuated the sweep.

Torri Hinnan highlighted the pullaway with a grand slam, while Jamilyn Bagby and Jenna Roth each finished 2-for-3 overall. Kohler scored two runs following a single, walk and stolen base.

Mineral Area (1-11) committed three defensive errors in both contests, and lost Pouvaranukoah to an injury after a collision in the outfield.

Julz Johnson, Cage and Kreitler singled for the Cardinals, who will travel to Shawnee on Monday.

