Jefferson pitchers keep MAC contained

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jefferson launched five home runs and scored in every inning to defeat Mineral Area 11-3 in game one of a softball doubleheader on Thursday.

Kelsey Boyd notched four RBI while going 2-for-2 with a home run and doubles. Jessica Veselske, Hallie Farris, Megan Hagemeier and Kristina Bettis also went deep for the Vikings.

Jefferson jumped ahead 5-0 in the opening frame against MAC starter Madelynn Smith, who allowed eight hits and four walks. Six of the 10 runs scored against her were unearned.

Farris compiled nine strikeouts and yielded one hits over four innings for the win. Taylor Barnes had a game-high three stolen bases.

Paige Battreal briefly extended the action with a three-RBI triple in the top of the fifth inning against relieve Katie Moore.

Kailey Krieg was 1-for-1 off the bench, and Desiree Thomas also singles for the Cardinals.

Bettis would dominate game two in the circle, overpowering Mineral Area for 12 strikeouts in a two-hitter as Jefferson rolled 15-1.