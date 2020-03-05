Jefferson pitchers keep MAC contained
Jefferson pitchers keep MAC contained

  • 0
MAC Softball

Mineral Area sophomore Caitlyn Holmes connects for an RBI single during a home softball doubleheader against Kaskaskia on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jefferson launched five home runs and scored in every inning to defeat Mineral Area 11-3 in game one of a softball doubleheader on Thursday.

Kelsey Boyd notched four RBI while going 2-for-2 with a home run and doubles. Jessica Veselske, Hallie Farris, Megan Hagemeier and Kristina Bettis also went deep for the Vikings.

Jefferson jumped ahead 5-0 in the opening frame against MAC starter Madelynn Smith, who allowed eight hits and four walks. Six of the 10 runs scored against her were unearned.

Farris compiled nine strikeouts and yielded one hits over four innings for the win. Taylor Barnes had a game-high three stolen bases.

Paige Battreal briefly extended the action with a three-RBI triple in the top of the fifth inning against relieve Katie Moore.

Kailey Krieg was 1-for-1 off the bench, and Desiree Thomas also singles for the Cardinals.

Bettis would dominate game two in the circle, overpowering Mineral Area for 12 strikeouts in a two-hitter as Jefferson rolled 15-1.

The Vikings (7-3) produced six extra-base hits, and built a 9-0 lead following an eight-run outburst in the second frame. Hagemeier homered and tripled while finishing 2-for-2 with five RBI.

Bettis went 3-for-3 and Farmington graduate Alyson Tucker ended up 3-for-4 with a double. Lauren Duff added two doubles and Kaylie Kaufman contributed a triple and single.

The Cardinals (2-12) committed three defensive errors and turned a double play behind Smith, who was relieved by Brandi Huber with two outs in the bottom of the second.

Caitlyn Holmes snapped a shutout bid in the third with her second home run of the spring. Battreal had the only other Mineral Area hit.

