Jefferson pitchers suppress MAC bats

PARK HILLS – Kristina Bettis registered 10 strikeouts in a five-inning no-hitter on Thursday, as Jefferson blanked Mineral Area 12-0 in game one of a softball doubleheader.

The Vikings scored seven times in the third inning to increase a 5-0 lead, and pounded five home runs by Kelsey Boyd, Lauren Duff, Jessica Veselske, Kenadie Suddarth and Bailey Shuman.

Duff had a team-high four RBI while going 2-for-2. Veselske and Shuman were each 2-for-3.

Only a walk to Mineral Area leadoff hitter Kennedy Coleman stood between Bettis and a perfect game. Abbie Mendenhall took the loss before Sarah Lang added 2 1/3 innings of effective relief.

Haley Mills was in the circle for game two, and scattered four hits while fanning 10 as Jefferson routed the Cardinals again 18-0 behind six home runs.

Riley Eagan and Boyd went deep twice while Danielle Lindsey and Veselske also connected for the Vikings, who compiled 20 hits as a team. Duff was 3-for-3 and Lindsey finished 3-for-4.

Abby Holmes, Amber Cage, Amy Holmes and Coleman singled for Mineral Area (4-26). Kylee Price pitched three innings in the loss.

