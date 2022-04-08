Jefferson tops MAC, win streak reaches 20

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Riley Eagan finished 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI, and Jefferson beat Mineral Area 9-1 in game one of a softball doubleheader on Thursday.

Lindsey Brandt also homered among two hits, and winning pitcher Haile Farris notched nine strikeouts over six innings while allowing three hits and three walks.

The Mineral Area defense turned two double plays behind starter Alyssa Spane, but could not counter the 14-hit attack by the host Vikings.

North County graduate Kennedy Kohler went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Jefferson also picked up two hits apiece from Sarah Roth and Danielle Lindsey.

The Cardinals notched their lone run of the afternoon in the top of the sixth. Chloe Coppedge provided the RBI single, and drew a previous walk in three plate appearances.

Macy Houart paced MAC at 2-for-2 overall with a double and run scored.

Game two was dominated from the circle by Kiersten Nixon, who fired a two-hitter and struck out 15 in a 3-0 shutout. The Vikings, ranked 19th in the NJCAA Division I poll, earned their 20th consecutive win.

Annie Waites pitched well in defeat for the Cardinals, limiting the opposition to six hits and one earned run over six innings. The score stayed unchanged once Roth launched a two-run homer in the second.

Nixon helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate, and Kohler added a single and stolen base for Jefferson (26-3).

Brittney Kreitler singled twice for Mineral Area (3-25), which will host North Arkansas on Saturday and Frontier (Ill.) on Sunday at Park Hills Sports Complex.

