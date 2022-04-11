Kreitler caps fun weekend for MAC softball with slam

PARK HILLS – Brittney Kreitler watched the previous pitch barely miss the outer edge of the plate, and was prepared to pounce when the next one caught more of the strike zone.

The freshman shortstop turned a fastball around for a towering drive down the left-field line, and lifted a struggling Mineral Area softball team that hopes to finally be turning the corner.

Kreitler and friends celebrated a walk-off grand slam that came down to a judgment call by the home plate umpire, and the Cardinals edged Frontier 7-5 in game two of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Mineral Area (7-25) rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and swept four weekend home games after beating North Arkansas twice on Saturday.

Chloe Coppedge provided a tying two-run single in the sixth, and Taylor Henson finished 2-for-3 with a double after opposing starter Destiny Powers had mostly silenced the Cardinals through the first five.

Frontier snapped a 2-2 deadlock with three runs in the top of the seventh on an afternoon where wind gusts toward left field proved both inviting for hitters and challenging for defenders.

Tenley Gilbert walked, stole second and scored when a single by Morgan Carr was bobbled in right field. Madison Shipley then extended the 3-2 lead with a two-run homer off reliever Avery Romans.

Maddie Keller retired her only two batters faced for the win after Romans, who missed several games at the outset of the season, suddenly departed with pain in her pitching elbow.

Powers allowed two runs on five hits while striking out three through six frames before settling for a no-decision. Frontier (11-17) called upon Jailyn Carr to close out the seventh.

But a leadoff walk to Mackenzie Robinson and RBI single by Amy Holmes cut the margin to 5-3. Amber Cage and Zoie Hudson then battled for two-out walks to extend the action and load the bases.

Kreitler would need no assistance from the natural elements. Her powerful jolt had more than enough height and distance to carry out. With no foul pole in place for more defiinitive reference, the ball was ruled to have crossed the portable fence while still in fair territory as visiting fans argued.

“That pitch was a little more inside. I kept my hands in and just drove with it,” said Kreitler, who belted her second home run of the twin bill and sixth of the spring. “I was just thinking ‘Oh no, please stay fair!’ Everybody in the dugout was up. It was just a really good feeling.”

The Cardinals wasted a leadoff double by Henson in the fifth after the Bobcats turned two double plays behind Powers, who nearly escaped the sixth after Cate Davis walked and Hudson doubled.

Kreitler, who was 2-for-4 overall in game two, lined out sharply to third baseman Kyleigh Guinzy, but Coppedge muscled a clutch hit just beyond a leaping second baseman.

Alyssa Spane was solid in the circle for Mineral Area through 5 1/3 innings, holding Frontier to two runs, one earned, on seven hits after the game stayed scoreless until the fourth.

Morgan Carr lifted a tricky fly ball to deep center that turned into a leadoff triple before crossing on an error. She made it 2-0 with a two-out RBI single in the fifth.

The Bobcats threatened to break it open on consecutive singles by Alivia Middleton, Guinzy and Kayleigh Husk with one-out in the sixth. Romans entered with the bases loaded and allowed no damage.

The Cardinals negated the effect of three errors with several good defensive plays. Spane and Henson each reacted quickly to catch soft flares along the infield. Cage made a diving catch in foul territory just moments after Kreitler stopped a hard ground ball with her chest to throw out a batter in the second.

“Those bounces happened a lot in high school and always happen here,” said Kreitler, who played numerous times on the Park Hills Sports Complex dirt during her time as a Ste. Genevieve standout. “You just have to keep going with it sometimes.”

Morgan Carr went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Guinzy singled twice for Frontier.

Mineral Area honored eight sophomore players after prevailing 12-9 in game one behind 16 hits, including five for extra bases.

Kreitler and Henson homered in the first inning, and Hudson finished 3-for-5 with a double as the Cardinals eventually establish a 9-2 advantage.

Left-hander Annie Waites allowed seven runs on 10 hits, but compiled six strikeouts without issuing a walk to secure her second pitching win of the season.

Davis tallied an RBI infield hit, and Hudson made it 5-0 with an RBI single against Guinzy before the Bobcats’ hurler snared a scorched line drive by Coppedge to conclude the second inning.

Jailyn Carr belted two home runs and totaled four RBI in a 3-for-4 performance, but Frontier could not overcome shaky defense and costly base-running mistakes.

Mineral Area generated four runs on solid swings in the bottom of the fourth, getting doubles from Coppedge and Hudson plus RBI singles by Julz Johnson, Kreitler and Henson.

Henson was 3-for-4 overall, and had a chance to invoke the run rule with teammates on second and third in the fifth. But Shipley instead dealt a key strikeout in relief.

Hadley Jarboe connected for a solo shot against Waites in the top of the fifth, and the visitors found their collective timing in the sixth after going quietly in the first two frames.

Frontier produced seven hits in a span of nine batters, and Jailyn Carr smashed a three-run homer after Abi Whiting and Morgan Carr singled.

The margin eventually shrunk to 10-8 after the Bobcats tagged Keller in relief with three more singles. Romans picked up two crucial outs with the tying run in scoring position, and soon secured the save.

Holmes reached on an infield hit before crossing the dish on a passed ball. Robinson doubled and scored on a Cage sacrifice fly for insurance later in the MAC sixth.

The Bobcats tried to rally in the seventh, but pinch-runner Sydnee Greenwalt was cut down at third on an alert return throw for a game-ending double play after Cage neatly picked the ground ball.

Robinson charged a flare from right field that became a triple for Ryann Berger in the top of the third, but retrieved the ball to help get a stumbling runner at the plate with Hudson handling the cutoff.

Morgan Carr, Middleton and Jarboe each supplied two hits for the Bobcats. Guinzy allowed six earned runs on 12 hits over 3 2/3 innings for the loss.

Kreitler notched a MAC team-high four RBI while going 3-for-5. Cage added two stolen bases for the Cardinals, who will host State Fair on Tuesday.

Left fielder Macy Houart was removed from game one in the second inning after reaching base on an infield hit. She was struck in the right arm and helmet while sliding back on a pick-off throw. She briefly appeared as a pinch-runner in game two.

