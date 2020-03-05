Lady Cards impeded by double plays in losses

PARK HILLS – The Lewis & Clark defense turned three double plays during game two on Wednesday while wrapping up a softball doubleheader sweep over Mineral Area.

Leadoff batter Molly Novack scored four runs and matched Ally Clay by going 3-for-4 with a double in game one as the Trailblazers prevailed 11-2.

Allison Beckmann, Lauren Meadows and Caitlin LeMond homered off reliever Brandi Huber after Lewis & Clark grabbed a 4-0 lead in the second inning against starter Brittany Adams.

Sydney Henrichs pitched all five innings and scattered six hits while striking out four in the win. Both runs scored against her were unearned.

Paige Battreal finished 2-for-2 with a double to pace Mineral Area. She also caught a line drive in left field to help Sarah Lang retire her lone batter on a double play.

Desiree Thomas produced both Mineral Area tallies on a bases-loaded, two-RBI single in the bottom of the third. Skye Batchelor, Allyson Helms and Kylee Price also picked up hits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peyton Tisdale added a double and single for the Trailblazers, who scored four times in the fifth to extend a 7-2 advantage.