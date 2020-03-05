Lady Cards impeded by double plays in losses

PARK HILLS – The Lewis & Clark defense turned three double plays during game two on Wednesday while wrapping up a softball doubleheader sweep over Mineral Area.
Leadoff batter Molly Novack scored four runs and matched Ally Clay by going 3-for-4 with a double in game one as the Trailblazers prevailed 11-2.
Allison Beckmann, Lauren Meadows and Caitlin LeMond homered off reliever Brandi Huber after Lewis & Clark grabbed a 4-0 lead in the second inning against starter Brittany Adams.
Sydney Henrichs pitched all five innings and scattered six hits while striking out four in the win. Both runs scored against her were unearned.
Paige Battreal finished 2-for-2 with a double to pace Mineral Area. She also caught a line drive in left field to help Sarah Lang retire her lone batter on a double play.
Desiree Thomas produced both Mineral Area tallies on a bases-loaded, two-RBI single in the bottom of the third. Skye Batchelor, Allyson Helms and Kylee Price also picked up hits.
Peyton Tisdale added a double and single for the Trailblazers, who scored four times in the fifth to extend a 7-2 advantage.
Henrichs returned to the circle in the second contest, and pitched a six-hit shutout as three double plays immediately erased singles by the Lady Cardinals in a 7-0 outcome.
Lewis & Clark (4-0) scored twice in the second, fourth and sixth innings before adding one more in the seventh. Lizzy Luttrell powered the visitors at 3-for-4 with a triple.
Mineral Area (2-12) squandered back-to-back singles from Price and Thomas – who finished 2-for-3 – in the home half of the second.
Madelynn Smith tossed a complete game in defeat, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits. She struck out two and walked three.
Caitlyn Holmes, Marissa Worth and Brittany Adams chipped in singles for the Lady Cardinals.
Clay and Henrichs each had a single with two runs scored for Lewis & Clark.