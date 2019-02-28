PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area softball team was fortunate to have a reset button available after suffering a drubbing at the hands of Jefferson in doubleheader action on Wednesday.
A better effort in game two gave the Lady Cardinals more than a fighting chance to secure a split before a cold afternoon concluded with an extra-inning defeat.
Catcher Morgan Loggins drilled an opposite-field triple, and Allison Murphy followed with a deep sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning as the Vikings prevailed 6-5.
Leadoff batter Abby Tiemann finished 3-for-5, and Jefferson (5-0) generated 13 hits to prevail after two separate leads had slipped away.
Mineral Area (0-6) trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh until North County graduate Lexi Adams crushed a tying two-run homer after Kaitlynn Williams walked Skye Batchelor.
RikkiLyn Wright struck out two and walked none while posting the Lady Cardinals’ first complete game in defeat. She needed only four pitches to navigate the top of the seventh.
Loggins doubled and scored in the sixth inning to finish 2-for-4 overall. Former Farmington star Alyson Tucker also produced two hits along with Abbey McAteer and Camryn Clark for Jefferson.
Tressa Hughes returned to the circle in the eighth frame after starting game one, and picked up the save after Alyssa Sago lined a two-out single to extend the game.
Abbi Sampson sliced a two-run shot down the right-field line after Mineral Area trailed 3-0 in the third. Desiree Thomas singled ahead of her, and matched catcher Marissa Worth by going 2-for-4.
Adams walked just before Worth singled in the MAC fourth, and scored the tying tally at 3-3 when an errant return throw bounced away and scratched a potential double play.
Murphy made an ensuing catch on her knees in right on a sinking liner from Kati McCormack to keep it square, and Clark brought in Tiemann with a two-out RBI single as Jefferson regained a 4-3 edge in the fifth.
Tucker singled, stole second and crossed the plate on a McAteer hit to begin the scoring. A dropped fly ball in center made it 2-0 in the opening frame.
Murphy singled and scored an unearned run all the way from first base when a throw from Worth glanced off an infielder and was partially bobbled in the outfield to compound a stolen base in the third.
Batchelor recorded five putouts in left field to support Wright. The Lady Cards stranded the bases loaded in the sixth when Williams fanned pinch-hitter Kelly McMahon to preserve a two-run cushion.
Kristina Bettis settled for no decision after tossing the first five innings for the Vikings. She struck out seven and yielded two earned runs on four hits.
Jefferson cranked out 19 hits through two long outbursts during the opening contest, and scored exactly 11 runs in the third and fifth innings to triumph 22-2 after briefly falling behind.
Camryn Clark unloaded a three-run home run following four consecutive Jefferson singles against MAC hurler Madyson McDermott during her second stint of the game.
Paige Pauley added a two-run blast off reliever Taylor Johnson later in the fifth, and Tiemann blooped a single behind third base two to finish a perfect 5-for-5 performance with four runs scored.
Abby Rollet compiled seven RBI on four hits while reaching base all five times. That effort was capped by a two-run double after she delivered two separate two-run singles in the third.
Mineral Area manufactured two runs in the top of the second. Worth and Adams greeted Hughes with singles, and Sago made it 2-0 with a shallow single after McCormack had an RBI ground out.
McDermott pulled through her first two innings as pitcher unscathed, helped by excellent concentration in deep right as Alyssa Rennick secured an initial bobble near the fence.
But she was pulled after five straight Vikings reached base to start the third. Both Skylure Barlow and McAteer ripped two-RBI doubles against Rennick in relief, the second of which made it 9-2.
Hughes picked up three strikeouts over her three innings for the win, and Williams posted zeros in the fourth and fifth to close out the game.
McAteer and Clark each secured four RBI plus two hits, and Tucker singled twice while matching Hannah Chambliss with three runs scored for Jefferson.
Temperatures dipped into the mid 30s before the action was done, and felt less comfortable with even the slightest wind gust.
Wright and Thomas added singles for the Lady Cardinals. Adams attempted to score from second base when Thomas grounded one through the middle, but Tiemann threw her out from center.
The Lady Cardinals will return to action against Kaskaskia on Friday.
