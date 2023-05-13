PARK HILLS – Brittney Kreitler was a reliable and steady leader for the Mineral Area softball team through an often difficult season.

Between her slick glove along the infield and prominent production with the bat, the sophomore shortstop commanded the attention of coaches from rival programs.

The Ste. Genevieve graduate and No. 3 batter in the lineup was selected as an all-Region 16 performer for the Cardinals following their season finale last weekend.

Kreitler started all 50 games this spring and emerged as the Mineral Area leader in several offensive categories, including her .322 batting average, 46 hits, 10 doubles, 33 runs scored and 15 walks.

She tied Jules Johnson for top honors with four home runs, and ranked second with 22 RBI behind Central graduate Chloe Coppedge at 23. Kreitler carried a .935 fielding percentage.

Mineral Area ultimately finished just 7-43 overall, but surpassed three higher-seeded teams to place runner-up to St. Louis in the Region 16 tournament.