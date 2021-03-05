MAC softball bats awaken for sweep

GODFREY, Ill. – Amy Holmes and Taylor Henson homered and Kylee Price picked up two wins in the circle as the Mineral Area softball team swept a road doubleheader.

The Cardinals overcame an early five-run deficit during the opener against Lewis & Clark, and prevailed 12-10 before claiming an abbreviated game two 5-2 on Thursday.

Price allowed one earned run over 3 2/3 innings after relieving starter Abbie Mendenhall in game one, and also paced the MAC lineup at 4-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored.

Amber Cage went 3-for-5 with a double, and Jaden Treis finished 3-for-4 on three singles. The Cardinals surged ahead 8-5 by notching six runs in the top of the fourth.

Lewis & Clark immediately pulled even during the home half, but Mineral Area regained an 11-8 edge with three more in the fifth. Each team tallied once in the seventh.

Holmes compiled four RBI with her home run and single, and Henson added a single, double and walk. Kennedy Coleman drove in three with a double and sacrifice fly.