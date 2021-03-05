MAC softball bats awaken in sweep

GODFREY, Ill. – Amy Holmes and Taylor Henson homered and Kylee Price picked up two wins in the circle as the Mineral Area softball team swept a road doubleheader.
The Cardinals overcame an early five-run deficit during the opener against Lewis & Clark, and prevailed 12-10 before claiming an abbreviated game two 5-2 on Thursday.
Price allowed one earned run over 3 2/3 innings after relieving starter Abbie Mendenhall in game one, and also paced the MAC lineup at 4-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Amber Cage went 3-for-5 with a double, and Jaden Treis finished 3-for-4 on three singles. The Cardinals surged ahead 8-5 by notching six runs in the top of the fourth.
Lewis & Clark immediately pulled even during the home half, but Mineral Area regained an 11-8 edge with three more in the fifth. Each team tallied once in the seventh.
Holmes compiled four RBI with her home run and single, and Henson added a single, double and walk. Kennedy Coleman drove in three with a double and sacrifice fly.
A double by Zoie Hudson and singles from Molly Callihan, Allyson Helms and Emma Pouvaranukoah gave the Cardinals 19 hits for the contest.
Mineral Area began game two with a five-run jolt in the first inning, and Price protected that lead while going the distance with nine hits allowed as darkness ended it after five frames.
Henson went deep and doubled twice for eight total bases with two RBI, while Holmes collected two more singles with an RBI for the Cardinals.
Cage finished 2-for-2 and Hudson chipped in a double toward the offense. Coleman and Treis had RBI hits, and the MAC defense turned a double play.
Mineral Area (2-4) will host St. Charles for two games on Saturday.