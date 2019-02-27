DYERSBURG, Tenn. – The Mineral Area softball team completed its initial road trip of the season with 14 quiet innings at the plate Tuesday against Dyersburg State.
Alley Brown and Kendall Hyatt twirled matching 1-hitters from the circle, and the host Eagles took both games of a doubleheader by prevailing 2-0 and 7-1.
RikkiLyn Wright singled for MAC in the third inning of the opener, but was caught stealing to erase the threat. Brown retired her last 12 batters and struck out six.
Emily Gilstrap went 2-for-3, and collected an RBI in the first inning with her first of two doubles. Katlyn Canada singled and scored during that sequence before adding a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third.
Madyson McDermott (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits over four innings, and struck out two in defeat. Alyssa Rennick relieved with two scoreless frames as neither MAC hurler issued a walk.
Hyatt followed up with eight strikeouts in game two for Dyersburg St., and was absolutely dominant after yielding an early unearned run.
Gilstrap put the Eagles ahead to stay with a two-run double against Kati McCormack during the home half of the first inning, and finished 3-for-4 overall.
Emily Hooper scored three runs and stole three bases while matching Canada at 2-for-3, and Shelby Autry delivered a pinch-hit home run in the fourth.
Skye Batchelor singled, advanced to third on a steal and throwing error, and beat a play at the plate on a fielder’s choice to give the Lady Cardinals a 1-0 edge.
Hyatt responded by getting her next 18 batters faced, including eight strikeouts, before hitting Wright with a pitch in the seventh.
McCormack (0-1) allowed three earned runs and six hits over four innings. Dyersburg St. extended a 4-1 margin with two runs against Wright in the fifth.
Mineral Area (0-4) begins its home schedule Wednesday against Jefferson at Park Hills Sports Complex.
Shawnee 8, Mineral Area 5
Shawnee 9, Mineral Area 3
ULLIN, Ill. – Mineral Area rallied to take a lead during the fifth inning of its season opener on Monday, but Shawnee responded to prevail 8-5 in game one of a doubleheader.
Morgan Stokes went 3-for-3 with two RBI while Kayci Tanner and Katelynn Williams added two hits each for the Saints, who quickly regained the lead after briefly losing it in the top of the fifth inning.
Alyssa Rennick finished 3-for-4 at the plate, and put Mineral Area ahead 5-4 with a two-run single as six consecutive batters reached safely with two out.
Loryn Carver answered with a go-ahead, two-run double during the home half against Rennick (0-1), who was pulled after going 4 1/3 innings in the circle with eight hits and five earned run allowed.
Kati McCormack scored on an error after leading off the game with a single, and consecutive hits from RikkiLyn Wright and Rennick spotted the Lady Cards a 2-0 edge in the second frame.
Shawnee pulled even in the third, and jumped in front 4-2 with another pair of runs in the fourth. Shiann Clayborn surrendered eight hits and struck out five in the complete-game win.
Desiree Thomas doubled while Madyson McDermott and Abbi Sampson singled for MAC.
Shawnee tagged opposing hurler Alyssa Sago for five runs during the first inning plus two more in the second, and finished off a 9-3 triumph in game two.
Clayborn notched three RBI and matched Carver by going 2-for-3 to power the Saints. Taylor Jenkins and Williams also provided two hits each.
Katelynn Goodman worked around 10 hits to allow one earned run while going the distance. She kept the Lady Cardinals from achieving multiple tallies in any inning.
Mineral Area trailed 9-1 entering the fifth, but extended the action on an RBI single from Rennick after Brittany Adams and Skye Batchelor set the table with hits.
North County graduate Lexi Adams picked up her first collegiate hit with an RBI single in the seventh. Marissa Worth was 2-for-3 to pace the Lady Cardinals.
Rennick notched a single and double while Brandi Huber, McDermott and Thomas contributed singles in defeat. Sago (0-1) allowed eight hits and fanned one through three frames.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.