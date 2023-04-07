CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Ellie Vetter starred at the plate and from the pitching circle on Friday, and third-ranked Parkland beat Mineral Area 12-2 in game one of a softball doubleheader.

Katy Hendricks belted a two-run home run in the third inning, and the Cobras produced a couple of four-run rallies in the first and fourth frames against Cardinals hurler Alyssa Spane.

Vetter allowed her only two hits in the fourth inning, and notched seven strikeouts plus two walks while going the distance. She was also a perfect 3-for-3 offensively with two doubles and two RBI.

All-region shortstop Brittney Kreitler ripped a two-run homer that made it 8-2 after previous batter Alyssa Brown singled for Mineral Area, which committed three defensive errors.

Payton Roberts collected three RBI, and equaled Parkland teammates Jaidi Davis, Lizzie Stiverson and Kalley Yergler with two hits apiece. Stiverson added a game-high three stolen bases.

Game two remained scoreless until the fifth inning when Grace Bushur drilled a two-run homer and lifted the Cobras to a 3-0 triumph for the sweep.

Davis tripled to deep left field, and scored an insurance run on a bunt single by Emma Mason in the sixth as Parkland (30-8) spoiled a solid outing by losing hurler Mattison Webb.

Yergler scattered five hits and compiled 16 impressive strikeouts in the shutout. Maddie Reed doubled and Delaney Melton singled in support.

Kreitler went 2-for-3 overall while Elly Pattengill, Jules Johnson and Chloe Coppedge singled for Mineral Area (2-27), which threatened to score in the first inning.

Pattengill lined a leadoff hit, and Macy Houart drew a two-out walk before Yergler retired Coppedge on a fly ball. Brown battled for 11 pitches before striking out in the top of the fifth.

Webb retired her first eight batters in succession for the Cardinals, and fanned three while yielding three runs on just five hits and two walks.

Mineral Area will host Three Rivers on Tuesday.