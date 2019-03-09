MONETT, Mo. – Freshman catcher Marissa Worth finished 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, and the Mineral Area softball team began the Crowder Bash with a promising first inning.
But two separate leads slipped away on Friday afternoon, and Coffeyville (Kan.) strung three consecutive hits together with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to prevail 7-6.
A misplayed fly ball turned into an unearned tying run in the seventh, as No. 9 batter Megan Gwatney made it 4-4 with an RBI single.
Mineral Area pitcher Alyssa Sago escaped further damage, and returned to the circle with a 6-4 edge after teammate Lexi Adams hammered a go-ahead, two-run homer in the top of the ninth.
Coffeyville was potentially down to its last swing, but Brianna Wisby and Gwatney extended the game, and Brittany Wilkins capped the comeback with a long two-run, walk-off single.
Wilkins had four RBI and matched Gwatney with three hits each. Wilkins trimmed the difference to 4-3 with her first two-run single in the fifth.
Four straight Lady Cardinals reached base to begin the game, and Desiree Thomas made it 2-0 with a single after hits by RikkiLyn Wright and Worth helped to load the bases.
An outfield error made it 3-0 before the first inning concluded, and Madyson McDermott increased the lead with a sacrifice fly in the third.
Sago recorded seven strikeouts and walked none over 8 2/3 frames in the complete-game defeat. She was charged for five earned runs on 11 hits.
Abbi Sampson, Brittany Adams and Sago added singles to the MAC offense. The contest was the first of six scheduled over three days.
Connors State 4, Mineral Area 2
MIAMI, Okla. – Maylin Hladik retired 16 of her first 17 batters faced, including the first 10 in a row, and propelled Connors State past Mineral Area 4-2 late Friday night.
Raegen Swink, Carli Bullard and Jessica Collins collected two hits apiece, and Haley Castle tripled before crossing the plate during a three-run rally in the fifth inning.
Mineral Area (0-8) produced four of its five hits during the sixth, and slashed a 4-0 deficit in half when Marissa Worth connected on a two-RBI single.
Paige Battreal and pinch-hitter Kelly McMahon singled ahead of Worth, and the Lady Cardinals would eventually strand the possible tying runs on base.
RikkiLyn Wright surrendered three earned runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings while taking the loss. Alyssa Rennick escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth before tossing a scoreless sixth in relief.
Desiree Thomas and Lexi Adams contributed singles for MAC. Adams has hit safely in her last four games with a pair of home runs mixed in.
Tournament action continues at several sites across three states on Saturday. The Lady Cards will battle Kansas schools Fort Scott and Allen County.
