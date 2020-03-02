MAC softball drops couple to St. Charles

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – St. Charles rallied from three runs down on Sunday afternoon to deny the Mineral Area softball team a doubleheader split.
Maggie Dooley went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and the Cougars pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to prevail 4-3.
Sahaura Pauley had two hits and Elizabeth Davis tripled for St. Charles (2-2). Reagan Carner retired three straight batters for the win after following three other pitchers.
Brittany Adams, Paige Battreal and losing pitcher Madelynn Smith recorded RBI singles to give Mineral Area (2-8) a 3-0 advantage in the second inning.
St. Charles countered with a run in the fourth before pulling even in the fifth. The Cardinals committed two defensive errors, but also turned two double plays.
Lexi Adams finished 2-for-3 to match Brittany Adams in the MAC lineup. Skye Batchelor and Marissa Worth also singled, and Caitlyn Holmes extended her hit streak to seven games.
Smith worked a complete game and struck out one while allowing eight hits and two walks. Three of the four runs charged to her were unearned.
St. Charles tallied multiple times in three separate innings, and capitalized on four Mineral Area errors to back a shutout from Davis in game one.
Pauley finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Gabrielle Powell added a two-run doubles in an 8-0 triumph for the host squad.
Davis notched five strikeouts in a two-hitter over five frames, and helped her own cause at the plate with two hits and two RBI.
Brandi Huber allowed three earned runs on 11 hits, and struck out one in defeat. Holmes and Brittany Adams produced the lone singles for Mineral Area.
The Cardinals will travel to Dyersburg State on Tuesday before hosting Lewis & Clark on Wednesday.