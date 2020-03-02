MAC softball drops couple to St. Charles

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – St. Charles rallied from three runs down on Sunday afternoon to deny the Mineral Area softball team a doubleheader split.

Maggie Dooley went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and the Cougars pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to prevail 4-3.

Sahaura Pauley had two hits and Elizabeth Davis tripled for St. Charles (2-2). Reagan Carner retired three straight batters for the win after following three other pitchers.

Brittany Adams, Paige Battreal and losing pitcher Madelynn Smith recorded RBI singles to give Mineral Area (2-8) a 3-0 advantage in the second inning.

St. Charles countered with a run in the fourth before pulling even in the fifth. The Cardinals committed two defensive errors, but also turned two double plays.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lexi Adams finished 2-for-3 to match Brittany Adams in the MAC lineup. Skye Batchelor and Marissa Worth also singled, and Caitlyn Holmes extended her hit streak to seven games.

Smith worked a complete game and struck out one while allowing eight hits and two walks. Three of the four runs charged to her were unearned.