PARK HILLS – Even amid the roughest season in program history, the competitive drive of the Mineral Area softball team remains strong.

Mattison Webb, one of seven sophomores recognized on Sunday afternoon, commenced a new Region 16 rivalry with first-year program Moberly by pitching her first collegiate shutout.

Elly Pattengill launched a disputed two-run home run in the third inning, and added an RBI single in the fifth to help the Cardinals prevail 4-0 in game one of a doubleheader.

Madison Alaniz matched Pattengill at 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Central graduate Chloe Coppedge picked up an RBI ground out, and Mineral Area snapped a 12-game losing streak.

Webb walked her first two batters of the contest, but worked out of the jam when shortstop Brittney Kreitler made a strong throw from deep in the hole.

Moberly struggled to square up pitches from there as Webb mixed locations effectively. The right-hander finished with three strikeouts in a three-hitter.

The top of the fourth inning proved crucial as catcher Jules Johnson squeezed a foul tip on the ninth delivery to Adelyn Enos for the first out.

Emma West scampered from home to third with two outs on a pop fly that landed between Pattengill and charging center fielder Chelbi Poucher, but was ultimately stranded.

The Cardinals then increased their 2-0 advantage in the fifth. Alaniz doubled to right field, and came home on a single through the middle by Pattengill.

Kreitler narrowly missed a home run when center fielder Gracey Jordan made a leaping catch in right-center, and Johnson was later denied a hit on a lunging grab by right fielder Pieper Wood.

Mineral Area turned in a few defensive gems of its own during the day. Cate Davis tracked a drive into foul territory down the left side for a basket-style catch in the sixth.

Webb carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning until Mackenzie Roofener flared a double behind third base, and punctuated her complete game after two Greyhounds reached base in the seventh.

Moberly starter Gracie Hatton fanned three and allowed six hits in the loss. A close judgment call fell against the visitors with the game still scoreless in the third inning.

Pattengill belted a long fly ball down the left-field line, which resulted in her second homer of the season. The ball was ruled to have touched Roofener’s glove while she was in fair territory before carrying beyond the fence.

Alyssa Brown and Davis each finished 1-for-2 plus a walk for Mineral Area in game one. Macy Houart also returned to the lineup after missing several games due to an ankle injury.

Moberly refocused during 30-minute break and brief ceremony to dominate game two 14-1 following three home runs and 18 total hits.

Wood shined by going 5-for-5 with a double and three RBI while Emma Bruno, West and Roofener each went deep for the Greyhounds.

Mady Klostermann maintained a shutout bid until the sixth and final inning, and scattered six hits during the win while striking out three.

Bruno put the Greyhounds ahead 2-0 with a towering blast after Jordan drew a leadoff walk on seven pitches from MAC hurler Alyssa Spane.

Madelynn Harvey doubled ahead of RBI singles from Wood and Enos in the third, and West made it 6-0 on a solo shot in the fifth to highlight her 3-for-4 performance.

The Cardinals squandered leadoff singles from Davis in the second inning and Brown in the fourth, then watched Moberly (12-24, 6-6) explode for eight runs as Brown relieved in the sixth.

Roofener drilled a three-run home run, and Bruno doubled twice during the extended rally to finish 3-for-5 as the Greyhounds unleashed several stinging line drives.

The inning would have lasted longer if not for a sensational diving stop by Kreitler on her backhand side before recovering to get a force out.

Spane yielded six runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings. Poucher made an excellent running catch in the left-center alley for support in the opening frame, and Coppedge reeled in a tricky foul pop near the fence during a position switch to catcher from her usual first base.

Kreitler and Brown each went 2-for-3 to pace Mineral Area (3-36, 2-8). Davis singled and collected the lone RBI on a sacrifice fly after Coppedge singled to left-center in the sixth.

Brooklyn Spillman and Enos notched two hits each for Moberly, which will host the Cardinals on Saturday for a doubleheader rematch.

Mineral Area is first scheduled to host State Fair on Tuesday and MSU-West Plains on Thursday.