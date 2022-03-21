MAC softball falls to SW Illinois

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – SW Illinois swept a softball doubleheader against Mineral Area with solid pitching on Monday as a 7-0 shutout preceded a 5-1 victory.

The Blue Storm broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the third inning of the opener, and collected two home runs along the way.

Mineral Area (2-14) was hampered by three defensive errors in each contest, and totaled six hits overall against its NJCAA Division I opponent.

Amber Cage doubled while Chloe Coppedge and Taylor Henson singled in game one for the Cardinals. Maddie Keller allowed five earned runs on 13 hits in the complete-game loss.

Mineral Area avoided a shutout in the second contest after Henson picked up an RBI ground out in the seventh inning.

Amy Holmes tripled and scored for the Cardinals as a pinch-hitter, and Brittney Kreitler paced her team by going 2-for-3 with a double.

Losing starter Alyssa Spane limited SW Illinois to three runs and three hits over the first 4 2/3 innings. Avery Romans allowed two unearned runs in the sixth.

Mineral Area was scheduled to host East Central on Tuesday for its Region 16 opener.

