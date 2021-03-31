MAC softball salvages split after late rally

Madeline Strieker took the loss after relieving in the fourth. Novack fielded two ground balls that starter Katie Hutchinson slowed down to escape trouble in the third.

Amy Holmes added an RBI single for the Cardinals, who compiled 16 hits and prevailed despite stranding 11 runners on base.

Strieker went the distance in game one with two strikeouts and nine hits allowed, as Lewis & Clark edged the Cardinals 13-9 for its first triumph.

Caitlin LeMond greeted Price in a relief role with an insurance two-run homer in the sixth inning, and also doubled twice. Strieker also bolstered her own cause at 3-for-5 with a double.

Mineral Area faced an immediate 4-0 deficit just four batters into the action when Dallas Zerkelbach crushed a grand slam to center field against MAC hurler Abbie Mendenhall.

The Cardinals trailed 7-1 before surging with six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Coleman and Callihan singled behind a leadoff walk by Holmes.

The Lewis & Clark defense followed with one of its five errors, and also failed to record an out when Coleman beat a late throw home on a fielder’s choice.