MAC softball salvages split after late rally

PARK HILLS – Kylee Price endured nine unseasonably cold innings over two games in the softball circle, and leaped to secure the final out of a much-needed victory on Wednesday.
Her quick reaction to a sharp ground ball capped a spotless final frame with the sun beginning to set, and Mineral Area rallied past Lewis & Clark 13-12.
Zoie Hudson finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and four runs scored, and Kennedy Coleman went 3-for-4 with three runs scored after being moved into the leadoff spot.
Mineral Area (4-18) was in jeopardy of dropping both contests against an opponent that entered the day winless, but overcame a five-run deficit by batting around in the fifth inning.
Hudson drove in Coleman with a slicing double after Jaden Treis ripped a leadoff hit, and one-out singles from Taylor Henson and Price drew the Cardinals to within 11-9.
A disputed call further tightened the gap. Henson bumped into and knocked over catcher Cameron Morgan on a play at the plate, and was ruled safe because of a slight bobble.
Molly Callihan followed a tying RBI double that narrowly missed clearing the fence in right-center field, and the teams were tied heading into the sixth.
Lewis & Clark (1-11) regained the lead on a ground out by shortstop Molly Novack after two infield errors loaded the bases, but the Cardinals answered in the home half.
Coleman hustled out of the box on a shallow leadoff double, and moved to third when Hudson notched another opposite-field hit.
Amber Cage made it 12-12 with an RBI double before rounding second base too far and being tagged out. Henson produced the decisive run, however, with a ground out as Hudson scampered home.
Price retired her last five batters in a row, and navigated 14 hits during the complete game. Coleman helped her with a nice stop and strong throw from the shortstop hole to begin the seventh.
Price was also superb at the plate in a 4-for-4 performance with a team-high five RBI. She connected on two-run singles in the first and fourth innings while reaching base five straight times.
The visiting Trailblazers tagged Price for three home runs in defeat. Allison Beckmann launched a two-run shot in the opening frame, and repeated the feat during a four-run fifth.
Morgan extended a 5-3 lead for Lewis & Clark with a two-run homer in the fourth, and was 3-for-4 with a double. Mia Key added three hits, and Novack tripled and singled with three runs scored.
Madeline Strieker took the loss after relieving in the fourth. Novack fielded two ground balls that starter Katie Hutchinson slowed down to escape trouble in the third.
Amy Holmes added an RBI single for the Cardinals, who compiled 16 hits and prevailed despite stranding 11 runners on base.
Strieker went the distance in game one with two strikeouts and nine hits allowed, as Lewis & Clark edged the Cardinals 13-9 for its first triumph.
Caitlin LeMond greeted Price in a relief role with an insurance two-run homer in the sixth inning, and also doubled twice. Strieker also bolstered her own cause at 3-for-5 with a double.
Mineral Area faced an immediate 4-0 deficit just four batters into the action when Dallas Zerkelbach crushed a grand slam to center field against MAC hurler Abbie Mendenhall.
The Cardinals trailed 7-1 before surging with six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Coleman and Callihan singled behind a leadoff walk by Holmes.
The Lewis & Clark defense followed with one of its five errors, and also failed to record an out when Coleman beat a late throw home on a fielder’s choice.
Hudson provided a two-run single with one out, and Price squared the game at 7-7 with a tying ground ball. But Mineral Area quickly trailed again.
LeMond doubled and scored on a go-ahead single by Beckmann, and Key restored a 10-7 lead for the Trailblazers with a timely two-run single.
The Cardinals threatened an even bigger home half of the fifth. The first four batters reached base on an error and successive singles by Callihan, Emma Pouvaranukoah and Treis.
Cage was unlucky as the ensuing hitter as her scalding line drive was snared by Beckmann and turned into an unassisted double play at third base, keeping the margin at 10-9.
Mendenhall walked six and yielded 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings. Mineral Area will travel to St. Charles for a doubleheader on Thursday.
Cage launched her team-leading fourth home run in the third inning, while Coleman and Callihan ended game one with two hits each.