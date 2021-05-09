MAC softball season ends in windy slugfest

East Central also stumbled defensively with four errors, including a pair that loaded the bases behind starting pitcher Addie Konkel with no outs in the top of the sixth.

Amber Cage capitalized for the Cardinals with a booming grand slam to left-center that suddenly slashed the margin to 11-9. She ended the season with team highs of six home runs and 26 RBI.

But the Falcons retaliated with five runs in their half of the frame, highlighted by back-to-back homers from Kimminau and Madison Greco.

The Cardinals tacked on a final tally in the seventh after Mackenzie Robinson singled to secure a perfect 3-for-3 performance with a strong closing stretch to the season.

Pinch-hitter Abby Holmes coaxed 10 pitches and fouled off five straight before drawing a two-out walk. Emma Pouvaranukoah followed with an RBI single before the final out arrived.

Konkel allowed eight runs, three earned, on five hits and four walks while fanning two over five innings. Haley Schulte obtained the last six outs for the save.