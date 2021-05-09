MAC softball season ends in windy slugfest

UNION, MO. – Despite being depleted and sometimes discouraged by a frustrating season, the Mineral Area softball team was defiant until its final swing on Saturday.
The Cardinals hoped to create a seeding upset in a Region 16 elimination game, but were besieged by six defensive errors and a seven-run outburst by East Central in the fifth inning.
Danielle Kimminau finished 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI, and the Falcons emerged with a 16-10 victory in an elimination game as a cold breeze blew steadily toward center field.
Nikki Abbott also generated four hits as East Central (23-15) totaled 19 overall before falling to St. Louis 3-2 in the ensuing tournament final.
Mineral Area (7-39) carried a 5-4 lead through the middle of the fifth inning as freshman right-hander Abbie Mendenhall pursued her first collegiate win from the circle.
But she was greeted by two singles and an error during the home half, and consecutive two-run doubles from Jenna Crider and Kelly Ferguson reached the fence to put the Falcons ahead 8-5.
Lilly Prichard notched a third consecutive double while going 2-for-4, and Kimminau homered as the first batter to face reliever Kylie Price.
East Central also stumbled defensively with four errors, including a pair that loaded the bases behind starting pitcher Addie Konkel with no outs in the top of the sixth.
Amber Cage capitalized for the Cardinals with a booming grand slam to left-center that suddenly slashed the margin to 11-9. She ended the season with team highs of six home runs and 26 RBI.
But the Falcons retaliated with five runs in their half of the frame, highlighted by back-to-back homers from Kimminau and Madison Greco.
The Cardinals tacked on a final tally in the seventh after Mackenzie Robinson singled to secure a perfect 3-for-3 performance with a strong closing stretch to the season.
Pinch-hitter Abby Holmes coaxed 10 pitches and fouled off five straight before drawing a two-out walk. Emma Pouvaranukoah followed with an RBI single before the final out arrived.
Konkel allowed eight runs, three earned, on five hits and four walks while fanning two over five innings. Haley Schulte obtained the last six outs for the save.
Zoie Hudson was 2-for-4 with a double, and handed the Cardinals a 5-3 lead on an RBI single after a hit by Mendenhall was misplayed in right field for two runs.
Robinson smacked a solo home run leading off the second inning, and Hudson crossed the plate for a 2-2 tie when a two-out fly ball was dropped in the third.
Allyson Helms and Jaden Treis each scored two runs for Mineral Area. Mendenhall allowed 12 hits and struck out one in defeat.
East Central jumped ahead 2-0 in the first even after Prichard was thrown out by Treis stretching a leadoff double from the left-center fence.
The spring began in ominous fashion for MAC with fewer pitching arms available than expected. Both Price and Mendenhall stepped outside of their normal positions to assume those responsibilities.
The struggle was compounded by season-ending injuries to shortstop Kennedy Coleman and outfielder Alexius Sikes, the second of which occurred during a recent soccer match.
Ashanti Jones started at shortstop Saturday as a recent addition to the roster following a full season with the women’s basketball program. She started a key 6-4-3 double play that Price turned after ECC opened the third with consecutive singles.
The Cardinals have not enjoyed a winning season since going 34-23 overall and claiming their last region title in 2016.
St. Louis 15, Mineral Area 0
UNION, Mo. – St. Louis broke a scoreless tie with 11 runs in the third inning, and defeated Mineral Area 15-0 in the Region 16 first-round game on Friday.
Linsey McMillan threw a two-hitter and struck out two while producing five RBI and matching Maddison Coones and Kiahna Hill with three hits each to pace the Archers.
Zoie Hudson and Kylee Price had the lone hits for the Cardinals, whose defense turned a double play.
Price allowed eight hits and four walks over 2 2/3 innings in the loss. Two of the five runs scored against reliever Abbie Mendenhall were unearned.