MAC softball shows pop, East Central obtains split

PARK HILLS – Although victories have been difficult to string together this season, the Mineral Area softball team has shown a propensity for flexing some late-inning power at home.

The Cardinals slugged four home runs during a Region 16 doubleheader Friday against East Central, and rallied to take game one 8-7 on a walk-off solo blast by sophomore Taylor Henson.

Macy Houart launched a tying, two-run shot in the seventh inning – her first collegiate home run – on her 19th birthday, and Brittney Kreitler hit her team-high seventh to fuel the comeback.

No. 3 batter and first baseman Morgan Green was a perfect 5-for-5 in game one for East Central, which grabbed a 7-2 lead when Ashleigh Damazyn and Nicole Truitt went deep in the top of the fourth.

But Cardinals right-hander Alyssa Spane worked around any further danger through the seventh, and allowed seven runs, three earned, on 13 hits while striking out one in a no-decision.

Annie Waites yielded a leadoff hit to Green after relieving in the eighth, but fanned two of the next three batters to pick up the win.

Henson had gone hitless in four previous at-bats against Truitt, but connected with no doubt to straight-away center field while leading off the bottom of the eighth.

Zoie Hudson finished 2-for-4 overall, and lined an RBI double to left-center that made it 7-4 after Maddie Keller began the bottom of the sixth with her first of two singles off the bench.

Mineral Area needed just three batters to make up the remaining difference in the seventh. Kreitler came aboard with an infield hit, capping her 3-for-4 effort, and Chloe Coppedge singled sharply to center for an RBI.

Houart highlighted her second three-hit game of the spring with a drive that easily had enough distance as a stiff wind carried toward left field.

Two more Cardinals reached base before Central graduate Aubree Eaton caught a fly ball by Hudson to induce extra innings. Truitt struck out two and yielded 15 hits while lasting the duration.

MAC jumped in front 1-0 on another RBI hit by Coppedge, and Amber Cage restored a 2-1 advantage with a double in the second frame.

East Central capitalized on three infield errors, however, and singles from Green, Mya Hillermann and Damazyn propelled their squad to a 4-2 edge in the third.

Truitt doubled and scored on a Green single in the fourth while going 3-for-4. Potosi graduate Hannah Jarvis caught both games for the Falcons.

Cage atoned for two miscues at third with a nice snare to her left in the sixth. Kreitler denied ECC with a backhand stop in the hole, and Coppedge caught a runner stealing in the second.

Spane batted for herself in the starting lineup and singled twice. Emma Pouvaranukoah was slotted in left field after returning from a concussion earlier in the week.

Green continued her brilliant day as the winning pitcher in game two, and collected three more hits in four chances as the Falcons prevailed 5-2 to secure a split.

Emma Weston belted a three-run home run off Keller in the first inning, and Madison Sander finished 2-for-3 to help pace East Central (17-14, 2-4).

Green doubled during her first plate appearance, homered to commence the fifth inning, and singled in the seventh to go 8-of-9 for the twin bill. She was only retired once on a line out to Cage at third base.

Cate Davis launched her first collegiate home run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Cardinals went quietly after an ensuing single by Cage.

Keller allowed five runs on nine hits before departing the circle in the fifth inning, but settled in well after the visitors generated five hits over the span of their first six batters.

Mineral Area (8-30, 1-5) wasted a serious threat while trailing 4-1 in the third after Cage and Hudson singled, and Henson walked to load the bases with no outs.

Green answered by retiring the middle of the order on three pop flies and yielding no runs, then obtained five more efficient outs on five consecutive pitches.

She scattered six hits and made three tosses to navigate the fourth inning, thanks to a diving catch by Truitt with full extension in right-center field.

Kreitler singled home Cage in the first inning, and Coppedge contributed a single and walk offensively for Mineral Area. Hudson has hit safely in seven of her last eight contests.

Waites made her second relief appearance of the day, and worked three scoreless innings with four strikeouts. She got around a bunt single by Eaton and sharp hit by Green in the seventh.

Mineral Area made no defensive errors in game two. Kreitler was flawless on eight chances at shortstop, including a couple of tricky pop flies.

The Cardinals and Falcons are rescheduled to square off again Monday afternoon in Union, Mo. They will also be first-round opponents in the upcoming region tournament.

