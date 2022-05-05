MAC softball splits again with ECC

UNION, Mo. – The Mineral Area and East Central softball teams split their second doubleheader this season in final preparation for their upcoming Region 16 tournament showdown.

Chloe Coppedge and Amy Holmes each singled twice during game one, and the visiting Cardinals had 11 hits overall in an 8-3 victory.

Mineral Area built a 5-1 lead through five innings, and produced three insurance runs in the seventh after the Falcons slightly chipped away.

Maddie Keller pitched the first 5 2/3 innings, and allowed three runs on seven hits for her fifth win of the season. She also notched a two-run single at the plate.

Annie Waites protected a 5-3 margin after relieving in the sixth, and struck out two while obtaining the last four outs for her first save. Her lone chance to bat resulted in two RBI.

Amber Cage and Emma Pouvaranukoah provided RBI singles, Mackenzie Robinson lifted a sacrifice fly, and Julz Johnson matched Coppedge with two runs scored.

Taylor Henson, Zoie Hudson and Brittney Kreitler each had a single and walk for the Cardinals.

Morgan Green homered while Nicole Truitt and Emma Weston had two hits apiece for the Falcons.

East Central retaliated in game two with a 7-4 victory after scoring five times in the third inning. The Falcons launched four home runs off MAC starter Alyssa Spane.

Central graduate Aubree Eaton drilled a two-run shot while Mya Hillerman, Addie Konkel and Weston also went deep for East Central (18-17, 3-5).

Green scattered seven hits and struck out two over seven innings for the win.

Henson finished 2-for-3 with a double and walk for Mineral Area (11-31, 2-6). Kreitler also singled twice with an RBI, and Robinson posted a single and sacrifice fly.

Coppedge had an RBI double amid her fourth consecutive multi-hit game. Spane singled and walked during two plate appearances, and Hudson chipped in one hit.

Waites pitched three scoreless innings in her second strong relief outing of the day. She yielded three hits plus one walk, and struck out three.

The contest was tied 2-2 when the first inning concluded.

The teams will meet Friday in postseason play at the Park Hills Sports Complex. Top seed St. Louis will immediately await the winner for a spot in the championship round.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0