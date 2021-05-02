MAC softball splits four-game series

HARRISON, Ark. – Mackenzie Robinson notched a triple, double and single with an RBI, and the Mineral Area softball team topped North Arkansas 7-2 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Taylor Henson matched Robinson at 3-for-4 overall, and doubled with two RBI as the Cardinals turned a 1-0 deficit into a healthy lead with five runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Kylee Price allowed just two unearned runs on eight hits with no walks for her seventh win of the spring, as the Pioneers picked up single tallies in the second and sixth frames.

Amber Cage provided two hits with an RBI while Jaden Treis and Price singled in the victory. Zoie Hudson and Amy Holmes drove in runs on sacrifice flies.

Emily Sanders finished 3-for-3, and Madison Box posted a two-run double among two hits to pace North Arkansas.

Treis amassed three RBI on a perfect 4-for-4 effort for MAC in game two, but the host Pioneers scored four times in the fifth inning to pull away 10-5 and salvage an even four-game series split.