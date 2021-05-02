MAC softball splits four-game series

HARRISON, Ark. – Mackenzie Robinson notched a triple, double and single with an RBI, and the Mineral Area softball team topped North Arkansas 7-2 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Taylor Henson matched Robinson at 3-for-4 overall, and doubled with two RBI as the Cardinals turned a 1-0 deficit into a healthy lead with five runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Kylee Price allowed just two unearned runs on eight hits with no walks for her seventh win of the spring, as the Pioneers picked up single tallies in the second and sixth frames.
Amber Cage provided two hits with an RBI while Jaden Treis and Price singled in the victory. Zoie Hudson and Amy Holmes drove in runs on sacrifice flies.
Emily Sanders finished 3-for-3, and Madison Box posted a two-run double among two hits to pace North Arkansas.
Treis amassed three RBI on a perfect 4-for-4 effort for MAC in game two, but the host Pioneers scored four times in the fifth inning to pull away 10-5 and salvage an even four-game series split.
Chloe Bowen, winning pitcher Emily Admire and Box were each 3-for-4 offensively, and Jodie Small drove in three with a double and single for North Arkansas (3-31).
The first inning ended in a 3-3 deadlock. Price started her second contest of the day in the circle, but was relieved by Abbie Mendenhall in the opening frame.
Only three of the seven runs charged against Mendenhall were earned. North Arkansas grabbed a 6-3 lead in the second before the Cardinals netted two runs in the third.
Allyson Helms and Henson each finished 2-for-3 while Hudson also singled twice for Mineral Area (7-35). Price reached base on a single and walk.
Robinson again shined in a 2-for-4 showing with two RBI and two runs scored. She enjoyed a breakout weekend at 9-of-15 overall with seven RBI and five extra-base hits.
Abby Holmes caught a runner stealing for the Cardinals, who will close the regular season with tough tests at Wabash Valley on Monday and St. Louis on Tuesday.