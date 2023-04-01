COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – The Mineral Area softball team scored three times in the first and fifth innings, and topped St. Charles 6-3 to split a doubleheader in game two on Thursday.

Leadoff batter Elly Pattengill extended her current hit streak to nine games while going 2-for-5 with an RBI triple, and Macy Houart finished 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.

Mattison Webb notched her first win this season from the circle, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits and six walks while striking out three.

Alyssa Brown pitched around two walks in the seventh for the save, and added a single and run scored for the Cardinals, who capitalized on three defensive errors by the Cougars.

Chelbi Poucher provided a key two-run single to bolster Mineral Area (2-23), and has batted a collective 8-of-14 over her last five contests.

Cate Davis drove in a run while equaling Chloe Coppedge and Jules Johnson with singles.

Anna Cheatham allowed three earned runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out three in defeat for St. Charles (16-7-1).

Emily Geary finished 2-for-3 with a triple, and Janna Joerling supplied a double, single and RBI. Jocelyn Cunningham and Abby Wilson chipped in sacrifice flies.

Cunningham was in control as the winning pitcher of game one. The Farmington graduate scattered four hits and struck out five while going all seven innings in a 5-1 triumph by the Cougars.

St. Charles scored four times in the second inning against MAC hurler Alyssa Spane to lead 5-0. Spane yielded seven hits and worked through the fourth before Brown followed with two scoreless frames.

Brooke Scott, Kylee Orf, Emily Geary, Ryley Ritchey and Wilson each singled twice as the Cougars tallied 13 hits overall.

Poucher paced the Cardinals by going 2-for-3, including an RBI single in the fifth inning. Coppedge and Pattengill had the other hits for Mineral Area.