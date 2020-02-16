MAC softball struggles in Mississippi debut

BOONEVILLE, Miss. – The Mineral Area softball team seized early leads against its first three opponents of the season before each of them slipped away on Friday.

Lincoln Trail scored eight consecutive runs, and defeated the Cardinals 8-3 in the season debut on a brand new turf field at the NE Mississippi Tiger Classic.

Brittany Adams went 2-for-3 while batting leadoff for Mineral Area, including a two-run, two-out double that followed singles by Marissa Worth, Lexi Adams and Kylee Price in the fourth inning.

Central High School graduate and former MAC basketball player Caitlyn Holmes doubled in her first collegiate at-bat, and crossed the plate on Desiree Thomas’ ground out in the opening frame.

Madelynn Smith allowed four earned runs on seven hits over four innings in defeat.

Brandi Huber pitched her way out of trouble when Motlow State had runners at second and third with no outs in the second and fourth innings.

But the Bears tallied six runs in the fifth to snap the shutout bid, and rode a go-ahead, two-run homer by Loryn Sherwood to a 6-3 win over Mineral Area.