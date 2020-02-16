MAC softball struggles in Mississippi debut

BOONEVILLE, Miss. – The Mineral Area softball team seized early leads against its first three opponents of the season before each of them slipped away on Friday.
Lincoln Trail scored eight consecutive runs, and defeated the Cardinals 8-3 in the season debut on a brand new turf field at the NE Mississippi Tiger Classic.
Brittany Adams went 2-for-3 while batting leadoff for Mineral Area, including a two-run, two-out double that followed singles by Marissa Worth, Lexi Adams and Kylee Price in the fourth inning.
Central High School graduate and former MAC basketball player Caitlyn Holmes doubled in her first collegiate at-bat, and crossed the plate on Desiree Thomas’ ground out in the opening frame.
Madelynn Smith allowed four earned runs on seven hits over four innings in defeat.
Brandi Huber pitched her way out of trouble when Motlow State had runners at second and third with no outs in the second and fourth innings.
But the Bears tallied six runs in the fifth to snap the shutout bid, and rode a go-ahead, two-run homer by Loryn Sherwood to a 6-3 win over Mineral Area.
The Cardinals jumped ahead 2-0 in third inning. Thomas ripped an RBI double and Worth added an RBI ground out after Brittany Adams and Abbi Sampson walked.
Former Potosi teammates combined for the last MAC run. Paige Battreal tripled to deep right field and came home on an infield hit by Price in the sixth.
Huber walked five and struck out three while allowing six hits in the loss.
Mineral Area dealt with a significant temperature drop during its third contest on Friday night, but sent all nine batters to the plate in the first inning.
Spoon River overcame an early 4-0 deficit with 15 unanswered runs, including a seven spot in the third that sealed an abbreviated 15-4 outcome.
Thomas cleared the bases with a three-run double after Brittany Adams singled ahead of free passes to Holmes and Sampson.
Farmington alum Allyson Helms picked up her first Mineral Area hit with a double. Smith suffered the loss from the circle.
Mineral Area wrapped up the tournament on Saturday with a 2-0 shutout loss to host NE Mississippi, which scored in the second and fourth innings.
Holmes collected the Cardinals’ lone hits while going 2-for-3. Smith allowed seven hits and fanned one in the complete-game setback.
The home opener for Mineral Area (0-4) against Kaskaskia is scheduled for Wednesday.