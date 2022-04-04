MAC softball swept by SW Illinois

PARK HILLS – Freshman catcher Chloe Coppedge produced five hits in two games on Sunday, but the Mineral Area softball team was swept by SW Illinois in a home doubleheader.

The Blue Storm belted three home runs in the opener to prevail 7-1, then outlasted a 10-hit attack by the Cardinals for a 10-6 triumph.

Mineral Area turned two double plays in game one behind lefty hurler Annie Waites, but pushed its lone run across the plate in the fourth inning after trailing 6-0.

Coppedge finished 2-for-3 overall with a double and RBI. Amber Cage doubled from the leadoff spot while Zoie Hudson and Brittney Kreitler singled in defeat.

Waites lasted all seven innings from the circle, allowing seven runs on 12 hits while striking out three.

SW Illinois sealed game two with four runs in the seventh inning after Mineral Area (3-21) had tallied three times in the fifth to draw within 5-4.

Losing pitcher Avery Romans yielded five runs, three earned, on seven hits and struck out two over four innings. Alyssa Spane was charged with three runs on five hits over the last three frames.

Coppedge again paced the Cardinals at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Also notching multiple hits was Hudson with a single and double.

Julz Johnson smacked her second home run this season while pinch-hitters Mackenzie Robinson and Maddie Keller singled for Mineral Area.

Kritler doubled and walked in four plate appearances. Macy Houart singled and Taylor Henson chipped in a sacrifice fly.

The Blue Storm swept the season series after winning two previous contests in Belleville, Ill.

MAC will travel to Three Rivers on Tuesday.

