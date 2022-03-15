MAC softball team beats darkness to secure split

ULLIN, Ill. – A struggling Mineral Area softball team saw encouraging progress and added depth from its pitching staff while salvaging a doubleheader split on Monday evening.

Maddie Keller earned her first victory of the season in game two, and touted recruit Avery Romans threw her first three innings after being unavailable through 12 previous games.

With daylight quickly fading against host Shawnee, Keller closed out a complete game seven-hitter while backed by spotless defense from the Cardinals in a 7-2 triumph.

That outcome followed a three-hour, 20-minute marathon in the opener as Shawnee emerged with a windy 11-10 victory on a walk-off single in the 12th inning.

Sophomore outfielder Amy Holmes finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and four of her teammates likewise notched multiple hits for Mineral Area (2-12) in the second contest.

Shortstop Brittney Kreitler and left fielder Julz Johnson each made two superb plays behind Keller, who worked rapidly and efficiently with one strikeout and one walk to beat the darkness.

Keller was spotted a 3-0 lead before heading to the circle, as the Cardinals rebounded nicely from their frustrating defeat just 30 minutes earlier.

Amber Cage reached third base when her single was misplayed in left field, and Zoie Hudson followed with a sacrifice fly. A second error in the opening frame cost the Saints as Johnson picked up an RBI fielder’s choice and scored on a two-out single from Taylor Henson.

Henson made her first appearance of the season as a pinch-hitter in the opener, then finished 2-for-4 to match the performance of fellow catcher and Central graduate Chloe Coppedge.

Shawnee (2-10) countered with a single tally during the first inning, but the damage was reduced once Memphis Lassiter hammered a leadoff double to left field.

Krietler ranged quickly past second base to handle a ground ball and throw out Megan Theis, and Johnson got the third out by racing into foul territory and corralling a long foul ball.

Mineral Area added two runs in the second against Saints right-hander Ali Painter as singles from Holmes, Cage and Coppedge increased the lead to 5-1.

Keller helped her own cause as a pinch-hitter on consecutive singles with Holmes in the sixth. Cage added a sacrifice fly, and Hudson earned her season RBI on a single to left-center.

Shawnee threatened when McKenzie Ness and Theis singled sharply against Keller moments later, but another key stop by Krietler got a needed force out as the Cardinals permitted only Ness to cross the plate.

Cage and Kreitler were each 2-for-3 in the victory. Johnson was robbed by second baseman Noaah Tyson on a diving stop in the fifth inning.

Shawnee had a runner cut down at home after Johnson quickly retrieved a double to the fence by Theis in the third. Hudson made a nice catch on a foul ball past the MAC dugout to conclude the fifth.

Ness paced the Saints at 2-for-3 overall in game two. She provided the tying RBI double, and scored the winning run in a chaotic game one.

Theis capped a 3-for-6 effort with a decisive single up the middle while Tyson, Ness and Brady Rudluff also compiled three hits apiece.

The international tiebreaker rule was enacted from the 10th inning onward, and the Cardinals briefly regained a 10-9 advantage when Cage legged out an infield hit in the top of the 12th.

Each team missed a solid opportunity to capitalize in the 11th. MAC could not advance anyone after Kreitler joined Coppedge on base, while Shawnee had a runner at third with one out.

Cardinals reliever Alyssa Spane extended the game by gathering a sharp comebacker and alertly getting the crucial second out in a rundown before taking the eventual loss.

Chandler Moss lasted eight innings and scattered five hits for the win in relief of Tyson. Moss tallied six timely strikeouts after inheriting two runners with no outs in the fifth.

No. 9 batter Caitlyn Meshell and Tyson each provided three hits for the Saints, who collected 20 as a club against three different hurlers.

Cage starred for Mineral Area in game one at 4-for-6, and Hudson posted a team-high four RBI while equaling Johnson at 3-for-6 overall. The Cardinals finished with 15 hits in defeat.

Kreitler scored on a throwing error from the shortstop to restore a 7-5 lead in the top of the fifth, but starting pitcher Annie Waites yielded a tying two-run double to Lassiter following a two-out walk in the home half.

Waites worked into the eighth before settling for a no-decision. Her second strikeout stranded two runners in the sixth, and she required only three pitches to briskly navigate the seventh.

An RBI fielder’s choice by Kreitler Cage put the Cardinals ahead 8-7 after Cage battled Moss for nine pitches and ripped a lead-off double to left-center in the top of the eighth.

Shawnee pulled even on a ground ball from Moss after Ness chopped an infield hit to the left side and Mineral Area failed to properly defend the ensuing bunt single by Theis.

Romans relieved Waites with two runners aboard, but allowed only one to score in the sequence. She retired the next three batters, including an inning-ending strikeout.

The Saints loaded the bases with one out trailing 9-8 in the 10th inning when controversy arose. The tying run was forced in when Moss was ruled to have been plunked on the hand by an inside pitch, despite an argument from Mineral Area coaches that the ball actually struck her bat.

Mia Basenberg followed with a blistered liner that Hudson stabbed before stepping on first base for an unassisted double play to extend the game.

Mineral Area was down 4-2 after three frames, but drew closer as four straight batters reached safely with two outs. Holmes commenced that streak by flaring an RBI single to shallow right.

Cate Davis coaxed a walk on a full-count from Moss, and Cage singled off the pitcher’s glove to load the bases. Hudson cleared them off by pulling a three-run double just inside the chalk behind first base.

The Cardinals greeted Tyson with singles by Cage and Hudson to being the opening contest, and RBI ground outs from Coppedge and Kreitler created a 2-0 edge.

Consecutive doubles by Tyson and Moss sparked a three-run second for Shawnee that included two bunts that did not result in outs. Basenberg singled to increase a 3-2 lead in the third.

Coppedge bolstered MAC with solid defensive plays. She caught a runner stealing to fizzle a rally in the Shawnee ninth, and concentrated to catch a foul ball against the backstop in the seventh.

The Cardinals wasted a two-out double by pinch-hitter Mackenzie Robinson in the top of the seventh, and will return to action at SW Illinois on Sunday.

Romans surrendered only two hits during her three innings. The lone run charged against her began the 10th frame standing at second base.

Mineral Area saw its first action without sophomore Emma Pouvaranukoah, who is recovering from a concussion sustained during a frightening outfield collision last week against Jefferson.

