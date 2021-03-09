MAC softball team begins busy week with losses

CENTRALIA, Ill. – Kaskaskia completed a softball season sweep of Mineral Area by prevailing 14-1 and 12-2 in doubleheader action on Monday.

The Blue Angels tallied three runs in the second inning and four in the third against right-hander Abbie Mendenhall, then generated seven, six earned, off reliever Sarah Lang in the fourth.

Pinch-hitter Mackenzie Robinson singled and crossed the plate for Mineral Area to avert the potential shutout in game one. Kylee Price doubled and Jaden Treis had a single and stolen base.

The Cardinals committed two defensive errors in each contest, and saw Kaskaskia post 12 unanswered runs after grabbing a momentary lead.

Price launched a two-run homer in the top of the first inning – her first of the season – but suffered the loss from the circle. Six of the 11 runs charged against her over three frames were unearned.

Zoie Hudson doubled and Taylor Henson scored a run for Mineral Area (2-8). Lang allowed one run on two hits in the fourth.

The Cardinals began a scheduled stretch of 12 games in six days that includes midweek home action against SE Illinois, Parkland and John A. Logan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0