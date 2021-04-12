MAC softball team blown out after encouraging win

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area softball team snapped a 10-game losing skid on Sunday by posting its most decisive victory of a frustrating season.
Between internal admonition following the final out and a huge response by opponent Arkansas State during game two of a doubleheader, the Cardinals were afforded no time to enjoy it.
Mineral Area generated three solid rallies to carry the opener 11-3 before ending the afternoon on an especially sour note when the Red Wolves club squad delivered a 19-2 shellacking.
Potosi graduate Kylee Price threw a six-hitter for the win in game one, notching a season-best five strikeouts and working around her only two walks leading off the second inning.
Price also paced the MAC offense by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Amber Cage provided three RBI on a pair of singles.
The Cardinals batted around the lineup to extend a 4-3 advantage with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, highlighted by a two-run double to right-center by Kennedy Coleman.
Emma Pouvaranukoah preceded her with an RBI single, and sparked a three-run surge that invoked the run-rule with a leadoff hit in the sixth.
Four consecutive singles by Zoie Hudson, Taylor Henson, Price and Cage sealed the outcome. Mineral Area compiled 14 hits overall, including two each from Coleman and Hudson.
Emily Wilson finished 2-for-3, and Alexia Lockhart belted a two-run homer as Arkansas State produced all three of its runs in the top of the first inning.
Mineral Area answered with four in the home half against right-hander Taylor White. Cage connected for a tying two-RBI single before scampering home on a throwing error.
Price protected the lead from there by posting five straight scoreless frames. She was helped by an excellent catch by backtracking left fielder Jaden Treis, and pitched around three errors in the sixth.
The Red Wolves appeared to draw even in the fourth, but White was ruled to have missed third base on an appeal after former MAC outfielder Ali Law doubled down the line.
Amy Holmes and Mackenzie Robinson singled for the Cardinals, and Allyson Helms scored as a pinch-runner in her first game action since suffering a concussion on March 15.
Arkansas State enjoyed much better success in game two against Price, who made her second start of the day out of necessity with usual starter Abbie Mendenhall dealing with soreness in her pitching arm.
Rebeka House had a massive 4-for-5 performance out of the leadoff spot with six RBI and four runs scored, including a two-run homer in the second inning.
Elizabeth Flaming went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Keely Curtis supplied a double, two singles, and two RBI for the Red Wolves in the five-inning rout.
Courtney Foreman pitched 4 1/3 innings over two separate stints and scattered three hits for the win. She shook off a hard line drive to the shin on the second of two infield hits by Henson.
Mineral Area (5-29) picked up two runs in the third, and pulled within 4-2 on a bases-loaded walk by Robinson after Coleman bunted for a hit and Hudson singled to left.
Coleman injured her left hand while sliding across the plate on a wild pitch, however, and was replaced by game one catcher Abby Holmes at shortstop.
Arkansas State followed with 15 unanswered runs – nine in the fourth and sixth in the fifth – against a tiring Price and reliever Sarah Lang.
The visitors netted four straight singles ahead of a two-run double by Kendall White in the fourth. House ripped a two-RBI double later in the frame, and drove in two more with a single in the fifth.