MAC softball team blown out after encouraging win

Rebeka House had a massive 4-for-5 performance out of the leadoff spot with six RBI and four runs scored, including a two-run homer in the second inning.

Elizabeth Flaming went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Keely Curtis supplied a double, two singles, and two RBI for the Red Wolves in the five-inning rout.

Courtney Foreman pitched 4 1/3 innings over two separate stints and scattered three hits for the win. She shook off a hard line drive to the shin on the second of two infield hits by Henson.

Mineral Area (5-29) picked up two runs in the third, and pulled within 4-2 on a bases-loaded walk by Robinson after Coleman bunted for a hit and Hudson singled to left.

Coleman injured her left hand while sliding across the plate on a wild pitch, however, and was replaced by game one catcher Abby Holmes at shortstop.

Arkansas State followed with 15 unanswered runs – nine in the fourth and sixth in the fifth – against a tiring Price and reliever Sarah Lang.