WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. – The Mineral Area softball team was three outs away from an elusive win Monday, but ultimately dropped a road doubleheader.

The Williams Baptist junior varsity scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and prevailed 7-6 after capturing the opener 8-5.

Cate Davis finished 3-for-3 with a double and walk in game two to pace the Cardinals, who jumped ahead 4-0 in the first inning and totaled 11 hits.

Chloe Coppedge doubled twice with two RBI, and Madison Alaniz matched her 2-for-3 effort with a double and two RBI for Mineral Area (2-31).

Alyssa Spane pitched a complete game and struck out five while allowing seven runs, five earned on seven hits and two walks.

Brittney Kreitler doubled and walked to raise her team-high batting average to .323. Elly Pattengill, Alyssa Brown and Jules Johnson singled.

Mineral Area erased a five-run deficit during game one, but Williams Baptist scored three times in the home half of the fifth inning.

Kreitler powered the offense at 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Davis went 2-for-3 with two RBI. The Cardinals tallied three runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to pull even at 5-5.

Chelbi Poucher and Jules Johnson were each 1-for-1 with an RBI. Pattengill and Brown added singles.

Mattison Webb yielded four hits and four walks and fanned one over four innings. Only two of the seven runs charged to her were earned.

Emily Miranda allowed one run over two frames of relief.

The Cardinals played the first of three straight Region 16 opponents Tuesday while hosting East Central.