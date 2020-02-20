MAC softball team notches initial win

PARK HILLS – Skye Batchelor and Caitlyn Holmes provided an effective 1-2 punch atop the lineup on Wednesday afternoon as the Mineral Area softball team collected its first victory of the season.
Both players finished 3-for-4 at the plate, and the Lady Cardinals generated a four-run rally during the fourth inning to defeat Kaskaskia 5-3 in game two of a chilly doubleheader.
Brittany Adams scattered five hits and three walks while striking out one in a complete-game win. She induced a fielder’s choice and two infield pop outs with two runners aboard in the seventh.
Kylee Price reached base three straight times, including two hits, and lined a tying RBI double after Lexi Adams drew a leadoff walk in the second inning.
Kaskaskia briefly regained a 2-1 edge in the top of the fourth as Regina Dedicker stole a base and took third on errant throw before coming home on a ground out.
Mineral Area (1-5) capitalized when consecutive errors enabled both Lexi Adams and Price to reach base safely, and sent nine batters to the dish during the home half.
Allyson Helms produced the tying RBI hit after Battreal singled to load the bases, and Batchelor made it 3-2 with a one-out single to left.
Holmes drove in two more with her second of three consecutive singles, raising her batting average to .412 through six contests. The Lady Cardinals finished with 10 hits overall.
Batchelor started a defensive double play from right field by catching a fly ball and throwing to covering shortstop Kailey Krieg in the opening frame.
Mineral Area snapped a five-game, season-opening skid that had continued earlier on Wednesday with a 5-2 setback against the Blue Angels.
The Lady Cardinals saw early leads slip away in three losses over the weekend in Mississippi, and carried a similar 2-1 advantage into the sixth inning before Kaskaskia surged.
Madison Schaubert ripped a clutch two-out double after Brooke Burcham drew a walk, then crossed the plate for a 3-2 lead when a ground ball to right side was mishandled.
MAC hurler Madelynn Smith had thrown off the timing of Kaskaskia hitters, resulting in numerous foul balls and other offerings chopped on the ground.
That trend changed suddenly on four straight hits with two outs in the seventh. Linsey McMillan began the rally with a solo home run to left-center.
Krista Sanford further increased the margin with an RBI single, and Hannah Minton narrowly missed a grand slam when Battreal corralled her fly ball at the left-field fence.
Makayla Lane quickly mowed MAC down in the bottom of the seventh, and retired nine of her last 10 batters faced to prevail in a five-hitter.
Battreal and Holmes singled and scored for Mineral Area on the same throwing error in the third. Abbi Sampson doubled in the sixth, while Helms and Price also singled.
McMillan and Sanford were each 2-for-4 to pace Kaskaskia. Second baseman Emma Reagan made two diving stops to her right, and threw out back-to-back hitters in the Mineral Area fifth.
Smith allowed nine hits and fanned three for the Lady Cardinals, who will host Arkansas State for a doubleheader on Saturday.
MAC third baseman Desiree Thomas was involved in eight putouts during the opener – including four batters in a row – and catcher Marissa Worth caught a runner stealing early on.