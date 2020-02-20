MAC softball team notches initial win

Holmes drove in two more with her second of three consecutive singles, raising her batting average to .412 through six contests. The Lady Cardinals finished with 10 hits overall.

Batchelor started a defensive double play from right field by catching a fly ball and throwing to covering shortstop Kailey Krieg in the opening frame.

Mineral Area snapped a five-game, season-opening skid that had continued earlier on Wednesday with a 5-2 setback against the Blue Angels.

The Lady Cardinals saw early leads slip away in three losses over the weekend in Mississippi, and carried a similar 2-1 advantage into the sixth inning before Kaskaskia surged.

Madison Schaubert ripped a clutch two-out double after Brooke Burcham drew a walk, then crossed the plate for a 3-2 lead when a ground ball to right side was mishandled.

MAC hurler Madelynn Smith had thrown off the timing of Kaskaskia hitters, resulting in numerous foul balls and other offerings chopped on the ground.

That trend changed suddenly on four straight hits with two outs in the seventh. Linsey McMillan began the rally with a solo home run to left-center.