MAC softball topped twice by St. Charles

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – The Mineral Area softball team could not overcome 11 defensive errors during a windy road doubleheader on Wednesday.

St. Charles scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to prevail 6-4 in game two after taking the opening contest 8-3.

Mineral Area trailed 6-0 after three innings of game one, and suffered seven miscues behind starting pitcher Maddie Keller, who allowed two earned run on seven hits over 5 2/3 frames.

Former Ste. Genevieve star Brittney Kreitler doubled with two runs scored, and Central graduate Chloe Coppedge added an RBI single for the Cardinals.

Amy Holmes provided an RBI hit, Julz Johnson lifted a sacrifice fly and Amber Cage singled in defeat. No statistics were made available by St. Charles.

Mineral Area saw an early 3-0 lead slip away in game two. Alyssa Spane took the loss after giving five runs, three earned, on six hits with no walks or strikeouts.

Cage finished 3-for-4 with a triple, and Holmes was 2-for-2 with an RBI to pace the Cardinals ahead of their home opener against Lewis & Clark at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Cate Davis notched an RBI single, Mackenzie Robinson reached base twice and Zoie Hudson singled for Mineral Area (0-6).

