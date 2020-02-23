Offense clicks quickly for Lady Cards in split

Arkansas State took a similar path toward earning a doubleheader split in game two, getting three-run home runs from Tiffany and Lexi Betts in a 13-9 outcome.

Craig went 3-for-3 to pace six Red Wolves with multiple hits. Emily Wilson and Betts each finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Arkansas State recorded four runs in the first and second innings against lefty pitcher Brittany Adams, and were up 11-3 after singles by Elizabeth Flaming and Jaleyia Perry chased her to begin the third.

Mineral Area (2-6) teased a comeback after six consecutive batters reached base and five crossed the plate to oust starting pitcher Courtney Foreman with two outs in the home half of the third.

Marissa Worth ripped a two-run double while going 2-for-4 with three RBI overall, and RBI hits from Allyson Helms and Paige Battreal trimmed the deficit to 11-8.

The Red Wolves added two insurance runs in the sixth, and MAC could only muster an RBI single from Brittany Adams in response.

Brandi Huber allowed three runs, one earned, in five innings of relief for the Lady Cardinals, who were aided by two hits each from Battreal and Thomas.