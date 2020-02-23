Offense clicks quickly for Lady Cards in split

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area softball team stayed disciplined at the plate against inconsistent pitching while taking an encouraging stride forward in chilly conditions on Saturday.
Kylee Price and Lexi Adams bookended the productive opening game of a doubleheader with three-run homers, and the Lady Cardinals walloped Arkansas State 17-8.
Mineral Area batted around in each of the first two innings to support sophomore Madelynn Smith, who notched her first victory of the season from the circle.
Price finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored, and Caitlyn Holmes provided her second straight three-hit effort while moving to third spot in the order.
Arkansas State received at least one hit from every batter, and greeted Smith with four in a row while surging to an immediate 4-0 lead.
Opposing pitcher Taylor Tiffany drove in the second run with a double over third base, and Autumn Goines added a two-out RBI single after Smith threw out a previous batter from her knees.
Mineral Area responded with seven tallies during the home half. Tiffany struggled to find her control, and was relieved after issuing five walks within her first 11 batters faced.
The Lady Cardinals also turned several strikes around with authority. Price launched a tying drive over the center field fence following an RBI single through the middle by Holmes.
An error and two wild pitches put MAC ahead, and a six-run outburst followed in the second inning. Price lined an RBI double to left-center after Desiree Thomas had an opposite-field hit.
Leadoff batter Skye Batchelor reached safely for a third consecutive time with a single, and Brittany Adams did likewise with a hustling double before Holmes’ two-run single made it 13-4.
Smith worked around multiple runners in the third and fourth by inducing ground balls to Thomas at third base and Holmes at shortstop, and registered two strikeouts over five innings.
The Red Wolves extended game one with three runs and five hits in the top of the fifth, highlighted by Elizabeth Shellenberger and Hannah Craig.
Lexi Adams had been lifted for a pinch-hitter in the third inning, but re-entered as designated player and smashed a game-ending bullet to right-center as the run rule was applied.
Brittany Adams went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and catcher Marissa Worth added a single with two walks for Mineral Area.
Arkansas State took a similar path toward earning a doubleheader split in game two, getting three-run home runs from Tiffany and Lexi Betts in a 13-9 outcome.
Craig went 3-for-3 to pace six Red Wolves with multiple hits. Emily Wilson and Betts each finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Arkansas State recorded four runs in the first and second innings against lefty pitcher Brittany Adams, and were up 11-3 after singles by Elizabeth Flaming and Jaleyia Perry chased her to begin the third.
Mineral Area (2-6) teased a comeback after six consecutive batters reached base and five crossed the plate to oust starting pitcher Courtney Foreman with two outs in the home half of the third.
Marissa Worth ripped a two-run double while going 2-for-4 with three RBI overall, and RBI hits from Allyson Helms and Paige Battreal trimmed the deficit to 11-8.
The Red Wolves added two insurance runs in the sixth, and MAC could only muster an RBI single from Brittany Adams in response.
Brandi Huber allowed three runs, one earned, in five innings of relief for the Lady Cardinals, who were aided by two hits each from Battreal and Thomas.
Holmes was involved in nine defensive putouts along the middle infield in game two, including a double play turned with Price in the seventh inning. Worth also caught a runner stealing.
Thomas had an RBI double, and Worth singled her home in the bottom of the first after Holmes singled behind a walk to Adams.