Parkland sweeps MAC with 8 homers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Eight home runs powered 16th-ranked Parkland toward a softball doubleheader sweep of Mineral Area by outcomes of 12-3 and 13-2 on a breezy Monday.

Mineral Area (3-17) committed three errors in each of the five-inning contests, while Parkland (25-2) pushed its current win streak to 10 games.

The Cardinals trailed 8-3 through three innings of game one before scoring three times in the fourth on RBI singles by Taylor Henson, Kylee Price and Amy Holmes.

Amber Cage doubled and scored, and Zoie Hudson added a single. Price allowed eight earned runs on nine hits while striking out one in the loss.

Each defense turned a double play.

Hudson paced Mineral Area in game two by finishing 2-for-3, but the Cobras never looked back after erupting for nine runs in the second frame.

Henson was 1-for-2 plus a sacrifice fly. Emma Pouvaranukoah, Cage, Holmes and Price also singles for the Cardinals, who will host Lewis & Clark on Wednesday.

Abbie Mendenhall yielded seven earned on 11 hits, and fanned two in defeat.

