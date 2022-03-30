Parkland tops MAC softball club twice

PARK HILLS – Parkland smacked four home runs during each game of a softball doubleheader Tuesday, topping Mineral Area 12-3 and 8-0.

The Cobras jumped ahead 7-0 in the third inning of the opener, and clinched the early outcome with five runs in the top of the fifth.

Mineral Area produced three hits in game one, and tallied all three of its runs in the fourth. Left-hander Annie Waites allowd seven earned runs on 17 hits over 4 2/3 frames in defeat.

Cate Davis finished 2-for-2 at the plate, and Amber Cage provided a two-RBI double for the Cardinals.

Maddie Keller yielded six runs on nine hits through four innings in game two, while Mineral Area (2-18) was given just three base runners in six frames.

Central graduate Chloe Coppedge singled for the Cardinals’ lone hit while Cage walked and stole a base.

MAC is scheduled to face St. Charles next on Thursday before traveling to Lewis & Clark on Friday.

