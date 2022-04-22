Parkland walks off for sweep of MAC

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Parkland scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and overtook Mineral Area 5-4 in game two of a softball doubleheader on Thursday.

The rally spoiled a solid outing for Cardinals pitcher Annie Waites, who allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits while striking out two.

Taylor Henson finished 2-for-2 plus a walk for Mineral Area (7-29), which tallied three runs in the third inning and restored a 4-2 edge in the fifth.

Zoie Hudson had an RBI double, Brittney Kreitler notched two RBI on a pair of sacrifice flies, and Amber Cage walked and scored twice in defeat.

Cate Davis, Macy Houart and Chloe Coppedge singles for the Cardinals.

Parkland seized command of game one with six runs in the fourth inning, and dominated MAC 12-3 while turning two defensive double plays.

Cage finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, Henson drove in a run, and the Cardinals generated their three runs after trailing 8-0 in the top of the fifth inning.

Houart was also 2-for-3 at the plate, and losing pitcher Maddie Keller contributed a single.

