Price, Cage pick up softball honors

PARK HILLS – Two members of the Mineral Area softball team have earned all-region honors for their production amid a struggling season.

Kylee Price and Amber Cage were each selected to the Division II All-Region 16 team. Price also picked up Honorable Mention in a strong MCCAC conference.

Price, who recently signed with Hannibal-LaGrange, shared time between second base and pitcher, and was in the circle for all seven victories by the Cardinals.

She paced Mineral Area in hits with 44, ranked second on the squad with her .341 batting average and 23 RBI, and threw 13 complete games in 23 starts.

Cage handled third base defensively, and smacked six of the Cardinals’ 12 home runs during the spring. She batted .300 with 39 total hits, and scored a team-high 27 runs.

