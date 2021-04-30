Price gives MAC first softball shutout

HARRISON, Ark. – Pitching for the first time in 15 days, a rested Kylee Price delivered the first shutout victory this season for the Mineral Area softball team with confidence.
The Potosi graduate tossed an efficient two-hitter with two strikeouts and no walks, and the Cardinals topped North Arkansas 4-0 to begin a four-game weekend series on Friday.
Mackenzie Robinson picked up two hits overall, and provided a key two-run double to help Mineral Area jump ahead 3-0 in the first inning.
Amber Cage went 2-for-3 with a double, and shifted from her usual third base position after shortstop Kennedy Coleman suffered a broken hand about three weeks ago.
Price collected her sixth win of the spring, and the Cardinals blanked an opponent for the first time since Alyssa Sago threw a shutout against St. Charles on March 28, 2019.
MAC added an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI sacrifice fly from Price. Zoie Hudson, Taylor Henson, Emma Pouvaranukoah, newcomer Ashanti Jones and Price also contributed hits.
The two struggling programs agreed to meet less than a month ago. After the Cardinals ended a five-game slide in the opener, North Arkansas earned a doubleheader split later Friday.
The Pioneers scored seven runs over the first two frames, and snapped a 28-game slide by prevailing 13-5 in game two.
Robinson maintained a potent bat in defeat for the Cardinals, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Outfielder Jaden Treis also notched two hits plus an RBI.
Mineral Area (6-34) pulled to within 7-3 in the top of the third, but North Arkansas (2-32) retaliated with four runs off Cardinals starter Abbie Mendenhall in the fourth.
Cage and Price each had a single with two runs scored for MAC. Allyson Helms and Henson added an RBI single apiece while Hudson tacked on another single.
The Cardinals finished with nine hits in each contest. Another doubleheader is planned for Saturday with a 10 a.m. start.