 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Price gives MAC first softball shutout
0 comments

Price gives MAC first softball shutout

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Softball

Mineral Area pitcher Kylee Price delivers during a home softball game against Lewis & Clark in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021 file photo. Price threw a two-hit shutout for the Cardinals on Friday against North Arkansas.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

HARRISON, Ark. – Pitching for the first time in 15 days, a rested Kylee Price delivered the first shutout victory this season for the Mineral Area softball team with confidence.

The Potosi graduate tossed an efficient two-hitter with two strikeouts and no walks, and the Cardinals topped North Arkansas 4-0 to begin a four-game weekend series on Friday.

Mackenzie Robinson picked up two hits overall, and provided a key two-run double to help Mineral Area jump ahead 3-0 in the first inning.

Amber Cage went 2-for-3 with a double, and shifted from her usual third base position after shortstop Kennedy Coleman suffered a broken hand about three weeks ago.

Price collected her sixth win of the spring, and the Cardinals blanked an opponent for the first time since Alyssa Sago threw a shutout against St. Charles on March 28, 2019.

MAC added an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI sacrifice fly from Price. Zoie Hudson, Taylor Henson, Emma Pouvaranukoah, newcomer Ashanti Jones and Price also contributed hits.

The two struggling programs agreed to meet less than a month ago. After the Cardinals ended a five-game slide in the opener, North Arkansas earned a doubleheader split later Friday.

The Pioneers scored seven runs over the first two frames, and snapped a 28-game slide by prevailing 13-5 in game two.

Robinson maintained a potent bat in defeat for the Cardinals, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Outfielder Jaden Treis also notched two hits plus an RBI.

Mineral Area (6-34) pulled to within 7-3 in the top of the third, but North Arkansas (2-32) retaliated with four runs off Cardinals starter Abbie Mendenhall in the fourth.

Cage and Price each had a single with two runs scored for MAC. Allyson Helms and Henson added an RBI single apiece while Hudson tacked on another single.

The Cardinals finished with nine hits in each contest. Another doubleheader is planned for Saturday with a 10 a.m. start.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News