DYERSBURG, Tenn. – The Mineral Area softball team enjoyed an uptick in power on Monday despite dropping both ends of a doubleheader.

Dyersburg State countered with two massive innings, and completed a season sweep of the Cardinals with home victories of 11-5 and 12-3.

The Eagles scored 10 times during the second frame of game one, highlighted by doubles from Reagan Thompson, Cadey McDaniel, Payton Reasons and Hannah Jackson.

McDaniel finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Ryleigh Bowers added two hits with three runs scored, and Jackson notched four RBI while going 2-for-4.

Central graduate Chloe Coppedge launched her first career home run on a two-run drive to the opposite field in the fifth inning. Macy Houart put Mineral Area 1-0 with a solo shot in the second.

Elly Pattengill finished 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, and Cate Davis doubled for the Cardinals. Mattison Webb took the loss in the circle before Emily Miranda allowed just one run over four innings in relief.

Winning pitcher Payton Reasons went the distance with five strikeouts and five hits allowed.

Timily Ballard homered to ignite a nine-run outburst in the first inning of game two as the Eagles totaled 13 hits overall and capitalized on three MAC errors.

Jade Howard, Bowers and McDaniel each went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Reasons and Bowers also notched two hits apiece for Dyersburg State (14-8).

McDaniel pitched all five innings for the win, scattering four hits and no walks while striking out four. Alyssa Spane was charged for 10 earned runs on 13 hits, and fanned two in the loss.

Ste. Genevieve graduate Brittney Kreitler clubbed a three-run homer in the third inning for Mineral Area (0-13). She led the team with seven home runs last season.

Alyssa Brown and Miranda chipped in singles. The Cardinals returned to action Tuesday at East Central to open the Region 16 schedule.