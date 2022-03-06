Softball Cardinals claim first victory

PARK HILLS – Julz Johnson smacked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fourth inning to help the Mineral Area softball team snap a nine-game winless skid on Saturday afternoon.

Annie Waites scattered eight hits and three walks while striking out five in a complete game, and the Cardinals defeated Arkansas State 7-1 in game two of a doubleheader.

Zoie Hudson paced the offensive attack by going 4-for-4 with two runs scored, and Johnson added a double to match Cate Davis at 2-for-3 overall.

Mineral Area (1-9) rattled off seven unanswered runs after Arkansas State picked up an unearned tally in the top of the first inning.

Brittney Kreitler had a single and sacrifice fly while Chloe Coppedge, Molly Callihan and Macy Houart also contributed to a collective 12-hit effort.

The wild and windy opener saw Arkansas State post six runs in the third inning and regain the lead with five more in the seventh for a 21-16 triumph.

Kreitler homered twice and drove in a season-high six while going 3-for-5 overall in defeat for the Cardinals. Amber Cage also went deep and was 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored.

Houart collected three RBI while equaling Davis at 3-for-5. Emma Pouvaranukoah, Hudson, Coppedge and Johnson each finished with two hits and two runs scored.

Starter Maddie Keller and reliever Alyssa Spane each yielded 12 hits to the Red Wolves. Mineral Area committed three defensive errors and turned one double play.

A busy opening weekend at home began for the Cardinals on Friday as Lewis & Clark invaded for a twin bill sweep by finals of 9-4 and 12-4.

Cage shined offensively in game one by going 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Amy Holmes, Hudson and Coppedge each reached base twice on a single and walk.

Kreitler turned a double play up the middle behind Spane, who allowed six runs and 11 hits from the circle in the loss.

Lewis & Clark closed out game two in six innings after jumping ahead 8-2 through two. Waites allowed eight runs on 13 hits over five innings, as her teammates completed two double plays in the loss.

Cage and Houart each topped the MAC offense at 2-for-3. Callihan, Kreitler and Coppedge had one RBI apiece while Holmes, Hudson and Pouvanukoah each singled.

