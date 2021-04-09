Softball Cardinals fall twice to St. Louis

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area softball exploded for eight runs in the second inning for an ideal start to a Region 16 doubleheader against St. Louis on Friday.
But the visiting Archers responded with 16 unanswered runs, and banged out 18 hits against a trio of pitchers for a 16-8 triumph in game one.
Amber Cage highlighted the early outburst with her team-high fifth home run, and Zoie Hudson added a two-run single for Mineral Area.
Amy Holmes also collected two RBI while equaling Taylor Henson, Kylee Price and Cage at 2-for-4 overall. Mackenzie Robinson also singled in three chances.
Price took the loss in the circle after starter Abbie Mendenhall worked 3 1/3 respectable innings with two earned runs, two hits and three walks allowed.
The Cardinals erased a four-run deficit in the third inning of game two, but St. Louis answered with three in three in the top of the fifth to secure a narrow 8-6 victory.
Kennedy Coleman paced MAC by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Robinson also doubled among two hits with two RBI, while Molly Callihan and Hudson added two singles apiece.
Henson, Price, Holmes and Emma Pouvaranukoah also contributed to a 13-hit attack by Mineral Area (4-28), which returns to home action against Arkansas State on Sunday.
Sarah Lang pitched 4 2/3 innings and yielded five earned runs on six hits in the loss. Price followed with 2 1/3 scoreless frames and a strikeout.
THURSDAY GAMES
PARK HILLS – Kristina Bettis registered 10 strikeouts in a five-inning no-hitter on Thursday, as Jefferson blanked Mineral Area 12-0 in game one of a softball doubleheader.
The Vikings scored seven times in the third inning to increase a 5-0 lead, and pounded five home runs by Kelsey Boyd, Lauren Duff, Jessica Veselske, Kenadie Suddarth and Bailey Shuman.
Duff had a team-high four RBI while going 2-for-2. Veselske and Shuman were each 2-for-3.
Only a walk to Mineral Area leadoff hitter Kennedy Coleman stood between Bettis and a perfect game. Abbie Mendenhall took the loss before Sarah Lang added 2 1/3 innings of effective relief.
Haley Mills was in the circle for game two, and scattered four hits while fanning 10 as Jefferson routed the Cardinals again 18-0 behind six home runs.
Riley Eagan and Boyd went deep twice while Danielle Lindsey and Veselske also connected for the Vikings, who compiled 20 hits as a team. Duff was 3-for-3 and Lindsey finished 3-for-4.
Abby Holmes, Amber Cage, Amy Holmes and Coleman singled for Mineral Area. Kylee Price pitched three innings in the loss.