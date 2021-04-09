Softball Cardinals fall twice to St. Louis

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area softball exploded for eight runs in the second inning for an ideal start to a Region 16 doubleheader against St. Louis on Friday.

But the visiting Archers responded with 16 unanswered runs, and banged out 18 hits against a trio of pitchers for a 16-8 triumph in game one.

Amber Cage highlighted the early outburst with her team-high fifth home run, and Zoie Hudson added a two-run single for Mineral Area.

Amy Holmes also collected two RBI while equaling Taylor Henson, Kylee Price and Cage at 2-for-4 overall. Mackenzie Robinson also singled in three chances.

Price took the loss in the circle after starter Abbie Mendenhall worked 3 1/3 respectable innings with two earned runs, two hits and three walks allowed.

The Cardinals erased a four-run deficit in the third inning of game two, but St. Louis answered with three in three in the top of the fifth to secure a narrow 8-6 victory.

Kennedy Coleman paced MAC by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Robinson also doubled among two hits with two RBI, while Molly Callihan and Hudson added two singles apiece.