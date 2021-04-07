Softball Cardinals routed by 3 Rivers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – North County graduate Emma Keen crushed two home runs and drove in four during a nine-run outburst to help Three Rivers cap a softball doubleheader sweep.
The NJCAA Division I Raiders went deep five times in the fourth inning alone, and topped Division II Mineral Area 20-0 after earning a 10-0 shutout during the opener.
Lauren Joyner, Makale Floyd and Cayton Sloan also homered, and Makayla Bryant scattered three hits while striking out two for Three Rivers (21-1) in game two.
Mineral Area starter Abbie Mendenhall worked three innings in defeat, and only trailed 3-0 before the Raiders broke out in the third. Sarah Lang pitched the fourth.
Freshman shortstop Kennedy Coleman paced the Cardinals offensively at 2-for-3 with a double, and Mackenzie Robinson added a single.
Jamie Lee finished 3-for-3 with four RBI, two doubles and two runs scored. Grace Thomas contributed a double, single and three runs scored for Three Rivers.
Game one saw the Raiders score four times in the first inning and never look back. Brianna Everett went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI to lead the attack.
Kyla Puckett smacked a three-run homer, Joyner added a solo shot and Molly Springer finished 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Kindi Puckett allowed just one hit over four innings and struck out six for the win in the circle.
The Cardinals received singles at the plate from Robinson and losing pitcher Kylee Price, who yielded five earned runs on nine hits over four frames.
Mineral Area (4-22) will face another tough Division I opponent as Jefferson visits on Thursday.