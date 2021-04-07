Softball Cardinals routed by 3 Rivers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – North County graduate Emma Keen crushed two home runs and drove in four during a nine-run outburst to help Three Rivers cap a softball doubleheader sweep.

The NJCAA Division I Raiders went deep five times in the fourth inning alone, and topped Division II Mineral Area 20-0 after earning a 10-0 shutout during the opener.

Lauren Joyner, Makale Floyd and Cayton Sloan also homered, and Makayla Bryant scattered three hits while striking out two for Three Rivers (21-1) in game two.

Mineral Area starter Abbie Mendenhall worked three innings in defeat, and only trailed 3-0 before the Raiders broke out in the third. Sarah Lang pitched the fourth.

Freshman shortstop Kennedy Coleman paced the Cardinals offensively at 2-for-3 with a double, and Mackenzie Robinson added a single.

Jamie Lee finished 3-for-3 with four RBI, two doubles and two runs scored. Grace Thomas contributed a double, single and three runs scored for Three Rivers.

Game one saw the Raiders score four times in the first inning and never look back. Brianna Everett went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI to lead the attack.