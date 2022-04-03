Softball Cardinals split St. Charles

PARK HILLS – Maddie Keller twirled seven sharp innings on Saturday afternoon, and the Mineral Area softball team snapped a seven-game losing streak during the back half of a doubleheader.

Taylor Henson launched a two-run homer among two hits, and the Cardinals tallied seven unanswered runs to defeat visiting St. Charles 7-1.

Keller surrendered her lone run in the opening frame, then rolled to her second victory of the season while scattering five hits and striking out four with no walks.

Mineral Area (3-19) extended a 2-1 lead with three runs in the fifth inning, and tacked on two more for insurance in the sixth.

Zoie Hudson tallied a team-high three RBI while equaling leadoff batter Amber Cage at 2-for-4 with two runs scored overall.

Brittney Kreitler and Mackenzie Robinson were each 1-for-2 with doubles, and Macy Houart added an RBI single for the Cardinals.

Mineral Area produced 14 hits in game one, but also stranded nine runners as St. Charles scored three runs in four separate innings for a 12-5 triumph.

Farmington graduate Jocelyn Cunningham belted her first collegiate home run for the Cougars (14-8).

Cage and Henson sparked the MAC offense in strong 3-for-4 efforts while totaling five hits apiece over the doubleheader. Henson also drove in two runs.

Chloe Coppedge finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Kreitler scored twice off a double and single for the Cardinals, who trailed 3-2 after one inning.

Julz Johnson connected for a double while Cate Davis, Houart and Hudson had one single each.

Losing hurler Alyssa Spane allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0