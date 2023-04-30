MOBERLY, Mo. – For the second straight weekend, the Mineral Area softball team missed its chance to sweep a doubleheader from Moberly after taking the opener.

Mattison Webb pitched a complete game with two strikeouts, and Macy Houart produced a team-high four RBI as the Cardinals prevailed 8-6 in game one.

Mineral Area grabbed a 6-2 lead after scoring three times in the first and third innings. Moberly tallied three in the fifth, but could never pull even.

Houart finished 2-for-3 plus a sacrifice fly, and Chelbi Poucher singled twice with two RBI in the victory. Brittney Kreitler added an RBI double with two runs scored.

Jules Johnson also doubled while Elly Pattengill, Chloe Coppedge and Alyssa Brown singled. Coppedge crossed the plate twice, and the Cardinals increased a 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh.

Webb allowed two home runs to the Greyhounds among 10 hits. Three of the six runs charged against the sophomore right-hander were unearned.

The teams combined for 35 hits in game two, and Moberly pushed across the winning run in the home half of the seventh inning to triumph 14-13 in wild walk-off fashion.

Pieper Wood finished a perfect 5-for-5 with three RBI, and the Greyhounds were boosted by home runs from Emma West, Emma Bruno and Mackenzie Roofener.

Bruno scored four times and doubled twice while going 3-for-4 to equal West. Moberly (13-27, 7-7) compiled 19 hits and capitalized on five errors by the visitors.

Each squad scored twice in the first inning, then traded seven runs in the second for an unusual 9-9 tie. The Cardinals temporarily jumped ahead with three in the fourth.

Kreitler, Coppedge and Houart posted matching stat lines at 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored for Mineral Area (4-39, 3-9).

Johnson homered and singled with two RBI, ad Brown singled twice with two runs scored. Cate Davis had an RBI triple while Poucher and Pattengill chipped in singles.

The Greyhounds trailed 13-11 before picking up two unearned runs in the fifth against Coppedge, who made her second pitching appearance of the season after relieving Alyssa Spain in the second.

Coppedge allowed seven hits while striking out one over 3 1/3 innings, and gave the Cardinals a chance by yielding no walks. Brown obtained five outs before another unearned run resulted in the loss.